Building AI Security Confidence: SANS Unveils Toolkit to Guide Secure AI Adoption

"The SANS AI Toolkit is designed to help organizations capitalize on AI's potential while defending against its risks. From security leaders to HR officers, this toolkit equips organizations with actionable insights to build AI literacy and secure practices across their workforce at all levels." Post this

What's Inside the SANS AI Toolkit:

The SANS AI Toolkit features a range of educational resources and materials tailored to diverse roles within an organization:

Free Factsheets (5): Comprehensive guides that highlight the risks and rewards of AI usage across various domains, including effective prompt engineering and understanding how generative AI works.

AI Awareness Video Module: An engaging video resource designed to introduce management to AI security best practices.

Sample Acceptable Use Policy: A template to promote secure AI usage in the workplace, ensuring employees are aware of approved use cases while aligning with company values and goals.

AI User Personas: Zoom backgrounds and infographics illustrating different AI user personas—Trailblazing Tom, Pragmatic Patricia, and Cautious Chris—along with tips on engaging and educating each type of user.

The toolkit addresses the varying levels of AI adoption and security comfort within an organization. "The key to building AI awareness is understanding that each workforce has unique users: from the AI Enthusiast looking to innovate, to the Pragmatist focused on practical value, and the Skeptic wanting assurance of security. By recognizing these personas, organizations can better equip their teams to use AI responsibly and strategically," Spitzner added.

The 2024 SANS Security Awareness Report revealed that AI is now one of the top human risks cited by organizations globally. As employees and management increasingly use AI in daily operations, understanding and mitigating its risks is essential for maintaining both security and competitive advantage.

"Organizations need to be able to leverage the benefits of AI while steering clear of its risks," noted Spitzner. "Whether your workforce includes AI Trailblazers, Pragmatists, or Skeptics, the SANS AI Toolkit provides the resources needed to safely unlock AI's potential, making this a must-have for organizations participating in Cybersecurity Awareness Month."

To download the SANS AI Toolkit and empower your organization's secure AI practices, visit the SANS AI Toolkit page here.

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Instutute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Instutute