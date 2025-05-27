Building Breakthroughs: How Research-Ready Data Transforms Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Whether a clinical analyst, biostatistician or part of a healthcare organization contributing research-grade data, this session will highlight how trusted data can unlock new possibilities for clinical trials and drug development. Post this

In this webinar, Dr. Matvey Palchuk, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at TriNetX will dive into the science of data integrity and how the frontiers of research-ready data are expanding across new domains and global regions. He will guide you through the rigorous journey of clinical data—from ingestion to harmonization—ensuring that it meets the highest quality standards before it ever reaches your hands. This webinar will explore:

The science behind data integrity—why it matters and how it impacts clinical research outcomes

How data integrity is ensured while expanding data availability both in breadth across regions and depth across clinical domains

The unseen challenges of data curation and how common issues can be solved before researchers even access the data, allowing them to focus on discovery rather than cleaning

Whether a clinical analyst, biostatistician or part of a healthcare organization contributing research-grade data, this session will highlight how trusted data can unlock new possibilities for clinical trials and drug development.

Register for this webinar to learn how data integrity, accessibility and readiness can drive real breakthroughs in clinical trials and drug development.

Join Dr. Matvey Palchuk, MD, MS, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, TriNetX, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:30am EDT (4:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Building Breakthroughs: How Research-Ready Data Transforms Clinical Development.

