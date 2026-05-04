Building Champions Announces Leadership Transition and Next Chapter of Growth

Daniel Harkavy steps into Executive Chair role; Dan Foster named President as leadership team continues to guide the organization forward

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Champions, a leadership development and executive coaching company trusted by leaders and organizations for the last 30 years, today announced a leadership transition that reflects both the company's continued growth and the strength of its leadership team.

Founder Daniel Harkavy will step into the role of Executive Chair, remaining actively engaged in the company's future by stewarding its long-term vision, serving as a brand ambassador, continuing his work as a CEO Mentor to select clients, and supporting and mentoring the Building Champions leadership team. This transition allows Harkavy to invest more deeply in SetPath, a community-benefit nonprofit launched out of Building Champions five years ago. SetPath is dedicated to equipping the next generation of leaders to "fight the drift" and live and lead with greater intentionality.

With this transition, Dan Foster has been named President. This change reflects a natural evolution already underway within Building Champions. Over the past several years, and most recently in his role as Chief Operating Officer, Foster has been leading the organization's day-to-day operations, working closely with the leadership team to guide client impact, team development, and strategic execution.

"Dan has played a significant role in shaping who we are as a company and how we serve our clients," said Daniel Harkavy. "Over the years, I've had the opportunity to watch him grow as a leader, and I have deep confidence in his leadership, passion, and ability to guide Building Champions into its next chapter."

Foster, who has been with Building Champions for 15 years, will continue to lead alongside a seasoned and highly collaborative leadership team that serves as partners and co-owners in the business, sharing responsibility for the company's future, including Shannon Eckmann, Greg Harkavy, Katie Hoffman, Todd Mosetter, and Jonathan Rogers.

"Building Champions has had a profound impact on my life, first as a client, and over the past 15 years as part of the team," said Foster. "I'm honored to step into this role alongside such an exceptional group of partners. Together, we're committed to building on the foundation that's been created and continuing to serve our clients at the highest level."

Building Champions' leadership model is rooted in partnership, shared ownership, and a deep commitment to serving clients well. Together, the leadership team will continue to grow the organization's work with leaders and organizations, guided by its core belief that better humans make better leaders.

"This is not a handoff, it's a continuation," Harkavy added. "This team has been running the organization beautifully, and I'm excited for what's ahead as we continue building something that lasts."

About Building Champions

For the last 30 years, Building Champions has helped leaders and organizations reach their full potential through personalized leadership and executive coaching. The company provides individual coaching, team development, workshops, executive retreats, and leadership experiences designed to inspire growth and drive meaningful results. Guided by the belief that better humans make better leaders, Building Champions takes a holistic approach to coaching, focusing on both the beliefs and behaviors that shape how leaders show up and perform. Through this work, leaders grow in self-leadership, strengthen their teams, and increase their overall organizational impact.

For more information, visit buildingchampions.com.

Media Contact

Cara O'Halloran, Building Champions, 1 503-461-6350, [email protected], https://www.buildingchampions.com

SOURCE Building Champions