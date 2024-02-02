Building Champions, Inc. Announces James G. Wetrich, PCC as CEO Mentor

Southlake, Texas resident and former CEO of The Wetrich Group of Companies brings more than 40 years of senior-level leadership experience to executive coaching firm

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Champions, Inc. announces James G. Wetrich, PCC, former CEO and Founder of The Wetrich Group of Companies joins executive coaching firm as CEO Mentor.

Shannon Eckmann, Vice President of Coaching Services said, "We are so pleased to have Jim join us as our newest CEO Mentor. Jim is a world class coach and mentor who is bringing his considerable experience and wisdom to our organization and to his clients. He is approachable, wise, and down to earth with a wealth of executive and C-suite experience to draw from. Jim believes in the strategic power of coaching and mentoring and the advantage it provides to leaders today."

With over 40 years of leadership experience in the health care industry, 1000+ coaching hours, and entrepreneurial success both founding and leading his own companies, Wetrich pulls from his broad expertise and brings a valuable perspective to his clients. As an ICF certified professional coach, Wetrich's coaching style is a blend of traditional coaching and mentoring. He believes integrity is key in leadership and works with senior-level leaders to help them grow in self-awareness, identify their values, and live and lead from their convictions.

With a hands-on leadership approach, he has extensive experience with operating and commercial responsibilities both domestically and internationally. He has proven success in the areas of financial management, strategy, supply chain, negotiation, sales and marketing strategies, and mergers and acquisitions. Also, he is committed to diversity, social responsibility, and life-long learning.

Previously, Wetrich led The Wetrich Group of Companies, including a consulting group he founded in 2001 offering management consulting advisory services to health care providers and suppliers and national account representation for medical device companies, along with executive coaching, talent assessment, executive outplacement services, and leadership development. Wetrich has held many senior level roles within health care organizations including Providence Health & Services, Molnlycke Health Care, Premier, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, University HealthSystem Consortium, Pitts Management Associates, and Metropolitan Hospital Council of New Orleans.

"Being a CEO today is more complex than ever before. The pace of business is at light speed and technology has intensified competition. Having a mentor at your side can be a great benefit to a CEO and I am delighted and honored to be part of the CEO Mentor team supporting the fabulous client organizations working with Building Champions. The fundamental beliefs and values that drives the team at Building Champions including better humans make better leaders are compelling and are completely aligned with my philosophies on life and leadership," said Wetrich.

Wetrich teaches Marketing at Texas Wesleyan University School of Business. And he currently serves on the Professional Coaches board of the International Coaching Federation (ICF). He has also authored the book, Stifled: Where Good Leaders Go Wrong. Also in 2015, he was in the Inaugural Cohort of the Distinguished Careers Institute at Stanford University.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University, a Master of Health Administration from Tulane University, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California, and a Certificate in Executive and Professional Coaching from the University of Texas. Currently, he resides in Southlake, Texas with his wife.

Building Champions, Inc. is a top leadership development firm in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Since its founding in 1996, Building Champions has coached thousands of leaders, managers and business professionals to intentionally lead their businesses and lives. Building Champions creates customized coaching engagements focusing on both the beliefs and behaviors of great leadership.

