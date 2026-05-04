Building Champions Names John Budd as Director of Sales

Budd to lead sales team, strengthen key relationships, and expand the company's reach and impact.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Champions, a leadership development and executive coaching company trusted by leaders and organizations for the last 30 years, today announced that John Budd has been promoted to Director of Sales.

In this role, Budd will lead the Building Champions sales team, focusing on growing key client relationships, expanding the company's reach, and driving continued growth. He will play a central role in helping more leaders and organizations engage in coaching and leadership development experiences that create meaningful, lasting impact.

Budd's promotion follows the recent leadership transition of Dan Foster, who previously oversaw sales and has stepped into the role of President. As Director of Sales, Budd will build on a strong foundation while helping guide the next season of growth for Building Champions.

"John has been a consistent and trusted leader on our team for many years. He brings a deep understanding of our clients, a strong commitment to serving others, and a clear vision for how we continue to grow. I'm excited to see him step into this role and lead our sales team as we expand our reach and impact," said Foster.

Since joining Building Champions in 2015, Budd has served in several roles within the sales team, including Sales Associate, Account Manager, and Account Executive. Throughout his tenure, he has built strong relationships with clients, represented Building Champions at industry events, and played a key role in helping leaders and organizations find the right coaching solutions to support their growth.

Most recently, as an Account Executive, Budd led sales efforts and client onboarding while serving as a trusted point of contact for both individual leaders and organizational partners. He is known for his ability to understand client needs, connect them to the right solutions, and support them throughout their leadership development journey.

"I'm excited to continue growing as a leader and to take on the challenges that come with this role. What energizes me most is the opportunity to help the next generation of leaders step into their potential. I want Building Champions on the front lines of helping them thrive," said Budd.

Before joining Building Champions, Budd worked as a Project Manager in the construction industry, where he led teams, managed client relationships, and oversaw projects from start to finish. He also gained early experience in sales and customer service at Les Schwab.

Budd's background has shaped a practical, service-oriented approach to leadership and sales, one grounded in relationships, clarity, and follow-through. His experience positions him well to lead the sales team and support Building Champions' continued growth.

Building Champions provides personalized one-on-one coaching, team development, workshops, executive retreats, and leadership experiences designed to help leaders and organizations reach their full potential. Guided by the belief that better humans make better leaders, the company takes a holistic approach to coaching, focusing on both the beliefs and behaviors that drive lasting leadership growth.

Budd resides in Tigard, Oregon, with his wife and daughters.

About Building Champions

For 30 years, Building Champions has helped leaders and organizations reach their full potential through personalized leadership and executive coaching. The company provides individual coaching, team development, workshops, executive retreats, and leadership experiences designed to inspire growth and drive meaningful results. Guided by the belief that better humans make better leaders, Building Champions takes a holistic approach to coaching, focusing on both the beliefs and behaviors that shape how leaders show up and perform. Through this work, leaders grow in self-leadership, strengthen their teams, and increase their overall organizational impact.

For more information, visit buildingchampions.com.

Media Contact

Cara O'Halloran, Building Champions, 1 503-461-6350, [email protected], https://www.buildingchampions.com

SOURCE Building Champions