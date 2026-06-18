Building Champions Welcomes Jim Hunter as Executive Coach

Hunter brings decades of mortgage industry executive leadership and regional operations experience to Building Champions' coaching team

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Champions, a leadership development and executive coaching company trusted by leaders and organizations for 30 years, announced today that Jim Hunter has joined the company as an Executive Coach.

Hunter brings decades of experience in executive leadership, sales management, business development, regional operations, and team development. As an Executive Coach, he will work with leaders and organizations to help them strengthen leadership effectiveness, navigate complexity, build healthier teams, and lead with greater clarity and intentionality.

"Jim brings instant credibility to our clients in the housing industry. He's not just a coach; he's someone who has lived the work at the highest levels of leadership. What sets Jim apart is his rare ability to lead with deep care while still challenging people to grow. He has been a long-time client and practitioner of Building Champions frameworks himself, so he knows firsthand the impact this work can have. That personal conviction is exactly what our clients deserve in a coach," said Greg Harkavy, Vice President of Coaching Services at Building Champions.

Before joining Building Champions, Hunter spent more than 25 years with Cornerstone Home Lending, where he served as President of the Mountain West Division and Regional Senior Vice President. In these roles, he oversaw loan production across Colorado, Kansas, Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and New Mexico, leading production offices, managing regional and branch profitability, guiding growth strategies, and developing teams across multiple markets.

Hunter's career in mortgage and financial services began over 35 years ago as a Loan Originator with ICM Mortgage and grew to include senior leadership roles with Circle One Mortgage Company (First National Bank of Omaha), First Colorado Mortgage, American National Bank, and Mortgage Associates/Northwood's Mortgage. Across these organizations, he built and led production teams, recruited and trained loan originators, launched new branches, managed budgets and profitability, and strengthened relationships across internal teams and external partners.

"After I retired, it didn't take me long to realize I still had a desire and a passion to serve and give back to my profession and community. Building Champions was the perfect fit to allow me to share what I have learned over 35 years of leadership, coaching, and mentoring. And as a client of Building Champions for many years, I knew we were aligned in our mission and purpose; helping to make humans better leaders, inside and out, and to make a positive difference in each life we touch. I look forward to serving and giving and building relationships that will last forever," said Jim Hunter, Executive Coach at Building Champions.

As a coach, Hunter draws from his extensive leadership background to help leaders make better decisions, build stronger teams, improve performance, and lead with purpose. His practical business experience, relational approach, and firsthand understanding of executive leadership allow him to connect meaningfully with leaders and help them identify the habits, strategies, and decisions needed to move forward.

ABOUT BUILDING CHAMPIONS

For 30 years, Building Champions has helped leaders and organizations reach their full potential through personalized leadership and executive coaching. The company provides individual coaching, team development, workshops, executive retreats, and leadership experiences designed to inspire growth and drive meaningful results.

Guided by the belief that Better Humans Make Better Leaders, Building Champions takes a holistic approach to coaching, focusing on both the beliefs and behaviors that shape how leaders show up and perform. Through this work, leaders grow in self-leadership, strengthen their teams, and increase their overall organizational impact.

For more information, visit buildingchampions.com.

Media Contact

Cara O'Halloran, Building Champions, 1 503-461-6350, [email protected], https://www.buildingchampions.com

SOURCE Building Champions