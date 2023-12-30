Building Community Around Black Maternal and Infant Health

Black women in the United States experience a disproportionately high rate of deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth. The CDC reports that they are three times more likely to die from complications than White women. Alexia Doumbouya, founder of Cocolife.black, a Philadelphia, PA-based 501 (c) (3) national organization, is committed to changing this statistic.
LITTLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black women in the United States experience a disproportionately high rate of deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth. The CDC reports that they are three times more likely to die from complications than White women. Alexia Doumbouya, founder of Cocolife.black, a Philadelphia, PA-based 501 (c) (3) national organization, is committed to changing this statistic through its Mombassador Movement, an intergenerational team of community members. These national community empowerment coalition partners include doulas, midwives, lactation specialists, maternity navigators, mental health professionals, professional development coaches, health equity advocates, and social workers. Eighty doulas were signed this year. Cocolife.black continues to build its perinatal workforce through doula training and strategic partnerships. The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints provided scholarships for doula training to over 100 aspiring doulas.
Many factors can contribute to Black maternal and infant mortality, including racial discrimination, even among higher-income Black women. "When I gave birth to my firstborn twelve years ago, I wish my doctor had told me about PMAD (Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder). Studies show that 44% of new Black moms will experience PMAD. I couldn't connect with my baby, was having intrusive thoughts, and felt like a horrible person and a terrible mother. I was alone, unclear on what to do, and wishing my doctor had diagnosed and treated my condition. Whether intentional or not, apathy is not in keeping with the physician's Hippocratic Oath. Giving birth is the most monumental time in a woman's life. Lack of trust links to a long history of mistreatment, racial discrimination, and related trauma," Alexia concludes.
Knowing where to turn when experiencing apathy from medical systems is essential; having an advocate is critical to navigating what some Blacks feel are uncomfortable and unfriendly environments. In addition to Cocolife.black's Mombassador Movement, partnerships across sectors are growing. Among them are The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Independence Blue Cross, the US Department of Health and Human Services, Duke University, the March of Dimes Maternity Care Coalition, HCSC-TX, physicians, and birth worker organizations nationwide. Cocolife.black also has a doula certification program and is exploring safe spaces for moms who are victims of domestic violence. "Ours is a community-empowered model of care; we build awareness of our affiliated partners to ensure those needing our services have options," Alexia offers.
The organization's commitment to building diverse partner networks to support its Mombassador program is not without notice. "State and federal legislators are seeking our insights on improving outcomes in Black Maternal Health. The MOMNIBUS legislation is crucial to our work," Alexia adds. Also, Cocolife.black was a finalist for Philadelphia's Health Hero Challenge, an award recognizing inspirational heroes in all aspects of healthcare. To learn more, visit https://www.cocolife.black, or call 724-777-3960. To make a tax-deductible contribution, email [email protected].
Media Contact
Patricia Green, The Patricia Green Group, 3015261089, [email protected], patriciagreengroup.com
SOURCE Cocolife.black
Share this article