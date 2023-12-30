Building Community Around Black Maternal and Infant Health

Black women in the United States experience a disproportionately high rate of deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth. The CDC reports that they are three times more likely to die from complications than White women. Alexia Doumbouya, founder of Cocolife.black, a Philadelphia, PA-based 501 (c) (3) national organization, is committed to changing this statistic.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black women in the United States experience a disproportionately high rate of deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth. The CDC reports that they are three times more likely to die from complications than White women. Alexia Doumbouya, founder of Cocolife.black, a Philadelphia, PA-based 501 (c) (3) national organization, is committed to changing this statistic through its Mombassador Movement, an intergenerational team of community members. These national community empowerment coalition partners include doulas, midwives, lactation specialists, maternity navigators, mental health professionals, professional development coaches, health equity advocates, and social workers. Eighty doulas were signed this year. Cocolife.black continues to build its perinatal workforce through doula training and strategic partnerships. The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints provided scholarships for doula training to over 100 aspiring doulas.