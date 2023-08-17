Building Enclosure Performance Expert Alex Kosis Joins Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

We are thrilled to have Alex back with SGH and look forward to seeing how his professional dedication and personal enthusiasm will create new opportunities for our clients and project partners in Colorado and the Mountain Region. Tweet this

Alex spent eleven years with SGH to start his career, joining the firm as a technical intern in the firm's Washington, DC, office and advancing to senior engineering positions in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. Most recently, Alex has practiced in Denver and the surrounding region with several prominent building enclosure consulting firms.

"It is great to join SGH and help build on the firm's stellar reputation for solving challenging engineering problems," said Alex. "I am excited to partner with our many experts across the firm and eager to help develop our presence across Colorado and the Mountain Region."

A passionate mentor and leader, Alex is dedicated to sharing his experience and expertise with project partners, team members, and prospective engineers. His industry and academic contributions include serving on ASTM International's ASTM D08 Committee on Roofing & Waterproofing, volunteering as an instructor for Engineer's Alliance with the Arts, and lecturing on building failures and forensic investigations at Pennsylvania State University.

Alex is a LEED Accredited Professional, BD+C, and a registered Professional Civil Engineer in Colorado and California. He received master's and bachelor's degrees in architectural engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

"We are very excited for Alex to re-join our team," said Amy Hackney, SGH Building Technology Region Head, West. "He brings industry-leading technical acumen, a passion for problem-solving, and a knack for team-building that will benefit our team members and client partners in Colorado and beyond. Having a local presence in Denver will allow us to better serve our existing projects and clients in the region and help us grow to serve many more."

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With more than 600 employees in eight office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit http://www.sgh.com.

