Building Kidz School Signs 100th Franchise Agreement, Expanding Early Childhood Education Franchise to 11 States

"Our franchisees also have flexibility in how they grow. We offer them multiple real estate pathways, including conversions, new construction and acquisition or rebrand opportunities," said Sanjay Gehani, Partner and CRO. Post this

Complete first quarter development highlights include the milestone 100th agreement and continued expansion across key markets:

Delaware – Margina Alam signed the 100th franchise agreement in Building Kidz history to open the brand's first school in the state

Maryland – Mike and Jessica Leys signed a franchise agreement to open their first location

Virginia – Sasi and Hana Yajamanyam signed their second franchise agreement

Spring, Texas – Jarred and Ashley Nicholson opened locations in North Spring and North Houston

Orlando, Florida – John Muscari opened a new school in Dr. Phillips

"It's humbling and incredibly rewarding to reach our 100th franchise agreement, a milestone that reflects the dedication and passion of our expanding Building Kidz franchise family," said Sanjay Gehani, Partner and CRO of Building Kidz School. "We're proud to support our franchisees who are growing with Building Kidz in ways that create lasting impact for children, families and their communities."

Building Kidz operates within the resilient early childhood education sector, where demand is driven by working families and long-term demographic needs – creating a compelling opportunity for franchisees who want to build a business with real industry staying power.

"As a mom of three, I know firsthand how much the right early childhood education program matters, and Building Kidz is unlike any other private preschool and childcare franchise in the market," said Delaware franchisee Margina Alam. "The performing arts curriculum doesn't just make learning fun, it genuinely shapes how kids grow and see themselves. Signing the 100th agreement in Building Kidz history and bringing the first school to Delaware is something I'll always be proud of, and I couldn't be more excited to introduce this community to something truly special."

Building Kidz transforms early childhood education by making performing arts the heartbeat of learning. Through music, dance, theater and play, children ages 2-6 develop literacy, math and social skills in joyful, immersive and memorable ways. The brand also offers a proprietary curriculum that includes secondary language instruction for children ages 3 and older, creating a learning experience that stands apart from traditional preschool models. Franchisees can also opt to include infant, toddler care and private kindergarten, as well as afterschool programs through 6th grade.

That model translates into compelling economics for owners. Franchisees have access to a differentiated arts-integrated curriculum and proven concept, with top-performing centers generating an average unit volume of $1.96 million and a 34 percent margin. Owners also receive comprehensive operational support, giving them tools to build a financially sustainable business with meaningful community impact.

"Our franchisees also have flexibility in how they grow," added Gehani. "We offer them multiple real estate pathways, including conversions, new construction and acquisition or rebrand opportunities. That level of flexibility is uncommon in early childhood education franchising and allows owners to expand in a way that makes sense for their market, goals and community."

Building Kidz provides strong white space for growth and a model designed to scale across a variety of markets. In addition, the brand has dedicated 25 percent of profits to Building Futures, a nonprofit arm supporting underprivileged children globally, giving franchisees the opportunity to join a business creating impact around the world.

With continued development activity across multiple states, Building Kidz is well positioned for accelerated expansion in 2026, bringing its unique, arts-integrated approach to early childhood education to more communities nationwide.

For more information on franchising with Building Kidz, please email [email protected] or visit https://buildingkidz-franchise.com.

About Building Kidz School

Founded in 2003, Building Kidz School fully embeds performing arts into its curriculum, giving children the chance to express themselves, discover talents and develop skills in ways traditional preschools rarely offer.

Inspired by her search for a better preschool for her daughter, founder Vineeta Bhandari created Building Kidz to deliver high-quality, engaging education that nurtures every area of early development. The whole-child approach helps children ages 2-6 grow emotionally, socially, cognitively and physically.

With 58 schools across 11 states, the brand provides franchisees flexible growth opportunities, a proprietary curriculum with secondary language instruction for children 3 and above, comprehensive training and support and opportunities to make a meaningful community impact, including supporting underprivileged children around the world.

For more information on franchising with Building Kidz, please email [email protected] or visit https://buildingkidz-franchise.com.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, Building Kidz School, 1 954-647-3383, [email protected], https://buildingkidz-franchise.com

Joel Lazarovitz, Building Kidz School, 1 770-746-3619, [email protected], https://buildingkidz-franchise.com

SOURCE Building Kidz School