Building Marriages That Withstand Life's Storms with Christ as the Cornerstone

Ricardo F. Flores shares a biblical blueprint for grace-filled relationships in "Stormproof Marriage"

LAREDO, Texas, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leader in marriage ministry, Ricardo F. Flores is passionate about supporting couples as they build a marriage grounded in biblical principles. He now shares his guide to Christ-centered relationships in his new book, "Stormproof Marriage: Why Listening and Following Jesus's Teachings Matter in the Eye of the Storm."

The book emphasizes that a marriage is like a house: Jesus is the foundation, the husband represents the roof, and the wife represents the walls. Just as a house requires beams and pillars connected to the foundation to withstand storms, Flores shares how a marriage must be rooted in Jesus and his teachings to endure life's difficulties. This foundation allows couples to love one another with godlike love.

After experiencing a stormy relationship of his own, Flores found God, and through him, restoration, anchoring his faith in Christ's teachings. Taking note from his own experiences, Flores advises that theology must be translated into action, emphasizing the importance of grace-based relationships and warning against works-based dynamics in marriage.

"Just as salvation is a gift," Flores said, "love in marriage should be extended without merit-based conditions. Grace must flow freely between spouses, modeled after God's grace toward humanity. Marriage should be marked by intentional communication, mutual support and spiritual intimacy."

Providing readers with advice, scriptural references, and metaphors, "Stormproof Marriage" is designed to help readers cultivate a healthy, enduring marriage. From newlyweds to those in their golden years, Flores offers a framework that is both theological and practical, no matter what stage of marriage readers fall into.

"To those who pick up this book," Flores said, "especially those who read it in the middle of a stormy relationship, I hope you find in Christ's teachings the blessing of a stormproof marriage and the ability to love one another despite their imperfections."

"Stormproof Marriage: Why Listening and Following Jesus's Teachings Matter in the Eye of the Storm"

By Ricardo F. Flores

ISBN: 9798385037766 (softcover); 9798385037742 (hardcover); 9798385037759 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ricardo F. Flores has led the marriage ministry at his local church, Somos Grace in Laredo, Texas, for more than five years. There, he has demonstrated his passion to teach Jesus's principles to help partners avoid catastrophic relationship failures. He earned a master's degree in theology from Liberty University and has been married to his lovely wife, Anna, for 36 years. To learn more, please visit http://www.spmarriage.org.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE