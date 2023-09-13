Building on Success: Propark Mobility Expands West Coast Presence by Acquiring California Parking

Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired California Parking, a family-run business located in San Francisco, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired California Parking, a family-run business located in San Francisco, Calif.

"For nearly 70 years, the Puccinelli family has led California Parking to great success and established the company as a premier parking provider in the Bay Area," said Propark CEO David Schmid. "It's clear that family is at the heart of their business, and that's something that resonated deeply with us at Propark. With this transition, Propark's goal is to honor their legacy, uphold their tradition of stellar service, and support the company's continued growth."

In 1954, Fred Puccinelli founded California Parking, which remained a family-owned business for seven decades. Over the years, the company flourished under the leadership of Richard Puccinelli, Fred's son. Ron Britz took the helm next, before his nephew, Dante Puccinelli, became CEO and Chairman in 2020. Since then, Dante has diligently continued his family's legacy of excellence and growth. With more than 20 locations within the San Francisco area, California Parking has become a leading parking operator in the city, offering world-class service at destinations like Fisherman's Wharf, Chinatown, Union Square, and more.

"From the beginning, Propark's executive team has demonstrated a clear understanding of California Parking's culture and mission," said Puccinelli. "Their focus on growth, alongside a continued dedication to maintaining our distinct company culture and supporting our expert teams, aligns with our longstanding vision for the company. We look forward to working with Propark to enhance parking options for the San Francisco community."

California Parking is the latest acquisition by Propark. Since 2020, Propark has grown its national presence by acquiring regional parking leaders, including Monument Parking in Washington, D.C.; Sovereign Services in Houston, Texas; Pilgrim Parking in Boston, Mass.; and Imperial Parking Industries, Inc., in Los Angeles, Calif. To learn more about Propark's acquisition process, visit

www.propark.com/acquisitions

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 750 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 100 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit

www.propark.com

Media Contact

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

SOURCE Propark Mobility