building ONE consulting Announces New Ownership

Long-time company leaders assume ownership, positioning the Denver-based consulting firm for continued growth

DENVER, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- building ONE consulting, a nationally recognized multidisciplinary consulting firm serving commercial property owners, developers, architects, and investors, announced today that longtime organization leaders Dana Barton and Kevin Grace have assumed ownership of the company. The transition marks an exciting new chapter for the firm as it continues to expand its capabilities, strengthen its team, and enhance the value it delivers to clients nationwide. Through its expertise in building design, construction, maintenance, and long-term performance, building ONE consulting helps clients make informed decisions, reduce risk, and maximize the success of their properties throughout the building lifecycle.

Whether evaluating an existing property's condition, advising on new construction, planning capital improvements, ensuring accessibility compliance, or helping owners navigate complex building challenges, building ONE consulting provides the technical expertise clients need to reduce risk, protect their investments, and improve project outcomes. Its many services include building enclosure consulting, accessibility consulting, property condition assessments, owner representation, capital planning, and construction advisory services.

Barton, formerly the firm's chief operating officer, and Grace, previously director of accessibility, have been key members of building ONE consulting's leadership team for years. Together, they have helped shape the firm's growth, service offerings, and client-first culture. As owners, they will build on that foundation by strengthening technical expertise across every practice area, investing in employee development, expanding strategic capabilities, and deepening relationships with clients across commercial real estate, hospitality, transportation, travel, and emerging markets.

"More than 20 years ago, I founded building ONE consulting with a vision of creating an organization that delivers exceptional services while fostering a workplace where talented people can thrive," said Kevin Harkins, founder of building ONE consulting. "As I considered the future of the company, my top priority was ensuring its leadership would continue to uphold the culture, values, and commitment to our clients and employees that have defined us from the beginning. Dana and Kevin are the right leaders to carry that vision forward, and I have complete confidence in their ability to guide the company into its next chapter. I look forward to continuing to support the company and its team, providing guidance and assisting with key operations to support continued success."

"This marks an exciting new chapter for building ONE consulting," said Dana Barton, co-owner of building ONE consulting. "Kevin and I are committed to building on the strong foundation that has made this company successful by investing in our people, strengthening every one of our practice areas, and continuing to provide the trusted expertise and responsive service our clients have come to expect."

Kevin Grace added, "Building ONE consulting has always been focused on helping clients solve complex challenges with practical and technically sound solutions. As we look ahead, we're committed to continuing that tradition across all of our service areas while delivering the expertise, collaboration, and trusted guidance our clients rely on every day."

Founded in 2005, building ONE consulting serves clients nationwide across commercial real estate, hospitality, transportation, cruise line, and additional industries, helping organizations improve building performance, extend the life of their assets, and make informed decisions throughout every stage of a property's lifecycle. https://www.building-one.com/

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE building ONE consulting