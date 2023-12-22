Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI) Launches New Digital Credentialing Initiative

"For employers, our new digital badges make it easy to identify individuals with the skills they need to build an effective team and to verify that those skills are relevant and up-to-date." - President at Harbor East and BOMI Chair Post this

BOMI is working with Credly, the digital credentialing leader, to provide digital badges. Credly collaborates with top global training providers, credential issuers, associations and academic institutions that are similarly focused on the power of verified skills and achievements.

For more information about BOMI's digital credential program, visit https://bomi.org/Graduates/Digital-Badges.aspx.

About Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI)

BOMI, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational institute of BOMA International, provides critical education and expertise to industry professionals with property, facility, and building systems management responsibilities. BOMI delivers courses, certificate programs, and industry-standard designations—Real Property Administrator (RPA®), Facilities Management Administrator (FMA®), Systems Maintenance Administrator (SMA®), Systems Maintenance Technician (SMT®), and the High-Performance Sustainable Building designation program (BOMI-HP®)—with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. In addition, BOMI has two designations created specifically for trusted providers of products and services to the commercial real estate industry, the Property Partner Advisor (PPA™) and the Facility Partner Advisor (FPA™). More than 400,000 courses have been delivered, and more than 43,000 BOMI credentials have been earned. To learn more, please visit http://www.bomi.org, call 800.235.BOMI (2664), or email [email protected]

About Credly

Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people's knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers. Visit http://www.credly.com to learn more.

