Building Sustainability: BubblyNet Delivers Fast ROI with IoT

"Ultimately, IoT offers an efficient, scalable, and forward-thinking approach to reducing energy use and emissions. It delivers real-time optimization and integrates across systems—all while future-proofing your building through ongoing improvements." — Fabio Zaniboni, BubblyNet Post this

With predictive maintenance, IoT monitors equipment in real time, spotting issues before they become costly problems while minimizing disruptions and energy waste. Smart buildings economize energy and resources:

Energy savings: Reduce energy consumption by 41%. (2)

Smart lighting systems: Achieve 15% savings with occupancy sensors, daylight harvesting, and automated dimming. (3)

HVAC optimization: Save up to 50% with smart thermostats, zoning systems, and predictive maintenance. (4)

Energy management systems: Reduce costs by 10-20% through live monitoring and automated controls. (5)

Because of this, IoT investments deliver a solid ROI. When designing a lighting system, upgrading from a legacy control to a mesh solution typically costs around $0.40 per square foot and pays for itself within eight months. The energy cost savings range from $0.45 to $0.75 per square foot annually, and when integrated with HVAC systems, the savings can be even higher.

IoT Drives Sustainability: Transforming Energy Efficiency and Emissions in Buildings

Buildings account for up to 37% of energy-related CO2 emissions, and half of the current building stock will still be in use by 2050. To meet 2030 decarbonization goals, upgrading existing buildings is critical. The answer lies in digital maturity—building readiness to adopt digital solutions to reduce energy use, emissions, and operational costs. Digital systems offer faster, cheaper, and more effective ways to optimize energy use, extend equipment life, and improve resident experience. These solutions can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 70%. The global retrofit market has a projected value of $1 trillion annually by 2035. (6)

IoT is transforming how buildings reduce energy consumption and emissions, offering a more dynamic, cost-effective, and scalable solution compared to traditional hardware upgrades like double-glazed windows and new HVAC systems.

IoT's power lies in monitoring and control, allowing immediate adjustments to optimize efficiency. Unlike static hardware, which has fixed capabilities, IoT systems continuously adapt to changing conditions, ensuring energy is conserved wherever possible.

This technology offers a comprehensive approach to energy management. IoT ties together multiple systems—lighting, HVAC, security, and more—into a unified platform. This holistic solution delivers greater overall energy savings.

Enhancing Occupant Well-Being and Productivity

The first "intelligent building" in the 1980s focused on energy cost savings, but today's smart buildings are evolving to a broader approach and prioritizing occupant well-being, health, and productivity as well.

Driven by post-pandemic workplace expectations and environmental concerns, modern smart technologies measure indoor environmental quality (IEQ) factors like air quality, lighting, noise, and occupancy.

These kinds of tools offer cost-effective retrofits, providing instantaneous data and enabling sustainable energy use, improved office design, and healthier workspaces. These advancements make buildings more adaptable and efficient while aligning with sustainability goals and ESG reporting. (7)

Scalability and Efficiency: How IoT Revolutionizes Smart Building Upgrades

Scalability and flexibility are not just buzzwords; they are at the center of the smart building revolution. IoT can be seamlessly integrated into existing building systems with minimal downtime or disruption.

BubblyNet combines award-winning innovation with human-centric building control. By replacing traditional hardware and extensive wiring with lightweight microchips embedded in devices, BubblyNet reduces installation costs by up to 60%. Their visionary system is designed to retrofit easily into existing structures, allowing for modern smart upgrades without the expense of major rewiring. Utilizing Bluetooth® Mesh technology for wireless connectivity, BubblyNet improves energy efficiency and minimizes environmental impact.

This allows for incremental improvements that can easily scale across multiple sites. Zaniboni emphasizes, "Ultimately, IoT offers an efficient, scalable, and forward-thinking approach to reducing energy use and emissions. It delivers real-time optimization and integrates across systems—all while future-proofing your building through ongoing improvements."

About BubblyNet

Fabio Zaniboni, a visionary armed with 30 years in technology and the last 15 years in lighting & controls, leads BubblyNet, a software company with the goal of making buildings sustainable and human-centric. BubblyNet, based in Clearwater, FL, specializes in smart building automation utilizing Bluetooth® ️Mesh technology to create scalable, decentralized wireless networks. By leveraging the lighting system as a communication backbone, BubblyNet enables seamless integration of various IoT functions, such as occupancy, energy management, air quality monitoring and noise masking. From office buildings and airports to hotels and cultural facilities, their technology is a valuable asset in enhancing sustainability, workplace productivity and improving employee well-being and trust. For more information, visit https://bubblynet.com/.

References:

1. Samsukha, Amit. "Council Post: Addressing the Vulnerabilities of Smart Commercial Buildings." Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 13 Aug. 2024, forbes.com/councils/forbestechcouncil/2024/02/12/addressing-the-vulnerabilities-of-smart-commercial-buildings/.

2. Butrico, Mark, et al. GSA Oklahoma City Federal Building: Smart Buildings Case Study. 2023.

3. Viorel, Paul. "Creating a Smart Energy Management Solution for Smart Buildings – IIoT World." IIoT World, 19 June 2020, iiot-world.com/industrial-iot/connected-industry/creating-a-smart-energy-management-solution/. Accessed 17 Sept. 2024.

4. lholden. "IoT in Smart Buildings: Foundations for Success." Eseye, 23 May 2024, eseye.com/resources/blogs/iot-in-smart-buildings-foundations-for-success/. Accessed 17 Sept. 2024.

5. Brenda V.F. Silva, et al. "Sustainable, Green, or Smart? Pathways for Energy-Efficient Healthcare Buildings." Sustainable Cities and Society, 1 Oct. 2023, pp. 105013–105013, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scs.2023.105013.

6. "Why a Digital Approach Is Needed for Net-Zero Buildings." World Economic Forum, weforum.org/agenda/2024/01/why-a-digital-and-ai-first-approach-is-the-fastest-path-to-net-zero-buildings/. Accessed 5 Sept. 2024.

7. Scialla, Paul. "Council Post: From Cost-Savings to Well-Being: The Evolution of Smart Buildings." Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 13 Aug. 2024, forbes.com/councils/forbesbusinesscouncil/2023/12/28/from-cost-savings-to-well-being-the-evolution-of-smart-buildings/.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE BubblyNet