Building the Future with AI Skills: CodersTrust and AIvolve Partner to Equip Youth and Enterprise Leaders with Cutting-Edge AI Training

The MoU was signed on March 23, 2025, at CodersTrust headquarters in Banani, Dhaka. Present at the signing ceremony were Frank Lieber, CEO and Co-Founder of AIvolve Leadership Dynamics GmbH, and Md. Shamsul Haque, CEO of CodersTrust Bangladesh, accompanied by senior officials from both organizations. The Swiss delegation visited CodersTrust in person to solidify the partnership and expressed deep admiration for CodersTrust's significant impact and commitment to social empowerment.

This landmark collaboration is designed to equip underprivileged youth, graduates, and emerging leaders with the skills and mindset necessary to succeed in an AI-driven world. Through innovative, accessible, and human-centric learning approaches, the initiative will include:

• AI-Powered Leadership Development

• AI Literacy and Ethical AI Governance Training

• Train-the-Trainer Programs to Build Local Capacity

• Interactive and Inclusive Learning Platforms

AIvolve brings its expertise in leadership development, AI governance, and ethical leadership training to the partnership. Leveraging cutting-edge AI learning tools, personalized coaching frameworks, and global mentorship networks, AIvolve is committed to fostering resilient, responsible leaders prepared for the challenges of the digital era. CodersTrust, with its extensive reach and dedication to social upliftment, will provide outreach, platform access, and localized delivery to ensure maximum impact across diverse communities in Bangladesh and beyond.

Frank Lieber, CEO and Co-Founder of AIvolve, stated:

"We are thrilled to partner with CodersTrust to empower the next generation of leaders with the skills and mindset needed to navigate the AI era. Together, we aim to create transformative learning experiences that put human potential and ethical leadership at the heart of AI innovation."

Md. Shamsul Haque, CEO of CodersTrust Bangladesh, added:

"This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to transform lives through skill development. By integrating AI-driven leadership training into our programs, we are preparing young people—especially from underserved communities—for meaningful participation in the global digital economy."

Aziz Ahmad, Chairman and Co-Founder of CodersTrust, emphasized the broader vision:

"Both CodersTrust and AIvolve bring formidable technical expertise and a shared commitment to inclusive innovation. This timely and strategic partnership will not only shape the future of youth and enterprise leadership—it will also position Bangladesh as a pioneer in AI literacy and ethical leadership on the global stage."

This MoU marks a bold step forward in building a future-ready workforce that values both technological innovation and human-centered leadership.

About CodersTrust

CodersTrust is a global EdTech company headquartered in New York City, USA, specializing in digital skills training and leadership development. Since its establishment in 2014, CodersTrust has trained hundreds of thousands of young adults worldwide, leveraging top-notch mentors and both synchronous and asynchronous learning platforms. The company operates across diverse populations—including youth, teachers, women-led households—and multiple regions, including Bangladesh, the USA, Europe, Malaysia, Kenya, Kosovo, Poland, India, Bhutan, Somalia, and Bosnia.

About AIvolve Leadership Dynamics GmbH

AIvolve is a Swiss-based leadership development company specializing in preparing leaders for the complexities of the AI era. Through its innovative programs, AIvolve empowers professionals, policymakers, and emerging leaders with AI literacy, ethical governance principles, and leadership skills tailored for an AI-driven world. Its human-centric approach integrates cutting-edge AI tools, coaching, and peer-learning frameworks to foster resilient, responsible, and adaptable leadership.

