Building Your AI Foundation: Aragon Research's Essential Guide to the AI Platform Market

"The AI platform market is dynamic and complex," said Betsy Burton, Aragon Research's VP of Research. "Organizations must carefully navigate this landscape to identify the right platform that aligns with their specific needs and long-term AI objectives."

The 17 major providers assessed in the report are:

Alibaba, Amazon, Anthropic, DataBrick, DataRobot, Google, H2O.ai, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, SAS, and Seekr.

Key takeaways from the report include:

The rise of platform architecture as the foundation for AI development and deployment.

The emergence of specialized AI platforms that cater to specific industry or functional needs.

The importance of considering factors such as scalability, security, and ease of use when selecting an AI platform.

Aragon Research's Globe™ for AI Platforms, 2024 provides valuable insights for business leaders, technology decision-makers, and investors seeking to understand the AI platform market and make informed decisions about their AI investments.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves both vendor and buyer communities with a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], aragonresearch.com

SOURCE Aragon Research