BuildingMinds and GOLDBECK Sustainability Consulting partner to provide ESG data-led growth for HANSAINVEST

The new joint offering supports real estate, asset, and portfolio managers in the analysis of ESG data on the journey to net-zero buildings

The project partnership supports capital management company HANSAINVEST to optimize its ESG compliance data and protect the future value of almost 1,000 residential, office, and commercial property portfolios

The new ESG-reporting technology and expert consultancy offering aims to increase the value of real estate portfolios in light of stricter ESG regulation

BERLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuildingMinds, the leading ESG data management platform for the real estate value chain, today announces its new project partnership with GOLDBECK Sustainability Consulting to provide ESG data-led growth for the real estate value chain.

The new joint offering for HANSAINVEST is designed to support real estate, asset, and portfolio managers with ESG data-led insights and expert consulting services to help companies build more resilient, ESG-compliant real estate portfolios. Using BuildingMinds' comprehensive data platform and GOLDBECK's consulting expertise, customers are supported as they collect ESG compliance data. The combined solution and services are helping companies to implement economical, scalable measures that ensure the ESG compliance of their real estate portfolios, to balance risk management while securing their future value.

The current project partnership between the two companies has been met with a positive response and is now supporting a large sustainability-focused real estate development project for capital management company HANSAINVEST. HANSAINVEST is working with GOLDBECK to conduct a CRREM analysis (Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor) for over 1,000 of its real estate assets. GOLDBECK will determine the financial risk based on a building's energy consumption, revealing which real estate assets may be exposed to standing risk.

BuildingMinds' technology is being applied to intelligently process this data to assess and provide highly-strategic cost-efficient recommendations, including average CapEx per year and CapEx to tons of Carbon equivalent (tCO2e). HANSAINVEST will receive risk reports at portfolio, fund, fund partner and asset class level and the assurance of meeting compliance in line with all new regulatory policy, including the CO2 Taxonomy and SFDR.

In the second step of the project, GOLDBECK and BuildingMinds will work to plan the strategic transformation process for the decarbonization of portfolios and individual assets for HANSAINVEST. Capabilities within the BuildingMinds' platform will enable precise planning against frameworks such as those outlined by the Paris Agreement.

The project partnership between BuildingMinds and GOLDBECK comes at a pivotal time where new requirements and regulations - including CRREM 2.0, EU Taxonomy, and SFDR - are enforcing necessary ESG and compliance-related changes forced upon commercial real estate. Optimizing energy management has become one of the greatest levers for improving a property's carbon footprint over its lifecycle, and those who are not fully compliant are seeing a negative impact on the financial value of their property portfolios. The presence of official regulations, combined with growing investor and public awareness of ESG-related issues and risks, has led to greater accountability for companies.

Marek Sacha, CEO of BuildingMinds, comments: "Stakeholders across the real estate value chain are experiencing challenges in managing risk, ESG regulatory hurdles, and cost pressures. Our vision is to transform real estate from a resource-consuming industry into a resource-generating industry by leveraging AI and machine learning in an agile technology platform. The work we are doing for HANSAINVEST, together with GOLDBECK's unique consulting expertise and construction know-how, demonstrates that true transformation is possible."

Michaela Föller, Head of GOLDBECK Sustainability Consulting, said: "Our joint expertise is enabling HANSAINVEST to carry out well-founded risk assessments of its real estate portfolio, while also offering the whole lifecycle of transformation services. Our goal is not only to provide our customers with the best possible and transparent advice, but at the same time to play an active role in the transition to a more sustainable real estate industry."

Stefan Thevajegan, Head of Portfolio Oversight & Operations at HANSAINVEST comments: "HANSAINVEST has set up an all-in-one solution that combines effective data management and valuation strategies. The result is a holistic approach of continuous data collection, analysis and action planning which leads to an effective ESG strategy. In this way, HANSAINVEST accompanies customers on their way to Net Zero, including monitoring, re-scoring and all necessary certifications along an individual decarbonisation plan."

BuildingMinds was founded in 2019 by Schindler Group, to meet the company's need for building data monitoring and management. The company has expanded to become a major international provider of software for real estate managers, meeting their needs in the areas of reporting and ESG, portfolio management and digital building twins.

GOLDBECK was founded in 1969. Today, with its 12,000 employees, GOLDBECK completes more than 500 projects each year and is one of Europe's leading construction and services companies.

About BuildingMinds

BuildingMinds enables owners and managers of real estate to de-risk and drive the performance of their portfolios, clear regulatory hurdles, and protect asset valuations across day-to-day operations. Its technology platform helps the world's largest real asset holders, including Zurich, Generali, and BASF, to transform real estate from a resource-consuming to a resource-generating industry.

By leveraging AI to optimize decarbonization strategies, BuildingMinds meets the needs of real estate managers across reporting and ESG through portfolio management and digital building twins, ensuring that organizations adhere to global and local policies and standards, including regulatory changes.

BuildingMinds was founded in 2019 by Schindler Group to meet the market's need for more in-depth building data monitoring and management. Since then, BuildingMinds has grown to a team of more than 150 experts with a presence in 8 countries. The company has received over $100M in funding from Schindler and technological support from Microsoft and other partners.

About GOLDBECK Sustainability Consulting

GOLDBECK's Sustainability Consulting supports real estate portfolio holders in an environment of complex and volatile sustainability requirements and in the sustainable transformation of real estate portfolios. By providing independent advice, GOLDBECK's Sustainability Consulting creates transparency around the topics of sustainability, ESG and taxonomy. From the analysis of the current situation and the definition of short and long-term goals to the development of transformation concepts and implementation support: the experts develop individual concepts and packages of measures with high practical relevance for individual assets or entire portfolios, which can be implemented in-house or by third parties. In addition, controlling, monitoring and the implementation of certifications, as well as support in the implementation of common scoring models, create a reliable basis for decision-making for portfolio holders and investors.

Since 2022, GOLDBECK Sustainability Consulting has been part of the service division of the Europe-wide operating construction and services company GOLDBECK. With the claim "Building Excellence", the family-owned company realizes future-oriented real estate holistically - from design and construction to services during operation.

Further information can be found at https://www.goldbeck.de/produkte-services/services /sustainability-consulting.

About HANSAINVEST

Hanseatische Investment-GmbH in Hamburg was founded in 1969 and is part of the SIGNAL IDUNA Group. As an independent full-service investment management company for financial and real assets, the company performs a wide range of services for the administration of liquid and illiquid asset classes. It has its head office in Hamburg and also maintains a branch in Frankfurt am Main. HANSAINVEST is represented in Luxembourg by the subsidiary HANSAINVEST LUX S.A. A total of around 514 mutual and special funds with gross fund assets of more than EUR 59 billion are currently managed by approximately 365 employees.

