Built for America: GE Appliances Completes $180 Million Expansion at Georgia Plant

"We're not just building appliances—we're building careers, strengthening communities, and powering the future of American industry." Post this

This investment has enabled the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, expanded production capacity, and accelerated the launch of innovative new products—most notably the new GE Profile™ induction range, a more accessible and affordable way for consumers to experience induction cooking.

The plant's new, high-volume production lines can produce gas, electric, or induction ranges and flex to meet customer demand.

New assembly lines feature advanced manufacturing technology, including robotic cells that assemble glass cooktops, program control boards, and rotate units for easier final assembly.

Robotics use has more than tripled at Roper, improving efficiency and employee ergonomics.

Workforce development programs, including robotics training for employees, are funded in part by a state grant and delivered in partnership with Georgia Northwestern Technical College .

. The combined investment has added more than 600 new jobs to the plant.

"Investments by manufacturers such as GE Appliances at Roper Corporation are a major reason why Georgia boasts a gross regional product (GRP) of $678.2 billion, the 8th highest among U.S. states," said Lloyd Avram, president and CEO for the Georgia Association of Manufacturers. "Georgia's manufacturing sector, employing 426,940 production workers, is responsible for $77 billion of that output."

Employment and Investment Impact in Georgia

In 2024 alone, GE Appliances spent $235 million with 359 Georgia suppliers, and the company employs 2,650 people in Georgia. GE Appliances' operations, employees and suppliers have a $3 billion impact on Georgia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and they have contributed to the creation of 7,500 additional jobs in the state.

Opened in 1973, Roper Corporation is the largest employer in Walker County, and one of the largest employers in northwest Georgia. The plant has 15 production lines that produce cooktops, wall ovens and ranges under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, and GE® brands. The plant is vertically integrated encompassing stamping, paint, enamel, welding, graphics and production – all under one roof. GE Appliances and Roper Corporation are proud participants in the Georgia Department of Economic Development's Georgia Made Program, an initiative that promotes and supports businesses that manufacture products within the state.

In 2023, GE Appliances and Roper Corporation celebrated the plant's 50-year legacy of cooking product innovation and dedication to quality and dependability. "Our growth in LaFayette reflects Georgia's vital role in driving U.S. manufacturing forward," Ingram added. "We're not just building appliances—we're building careers, strengthening communities, and powering the future of American industry."

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America's #1 Appliance Company*, trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 98,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $3.5 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there's always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit

geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

*OpenBrand Consumer Tracking Survey, Q1 – Q4 2024, Based on Volume of Total

Majors/MO/RAC – Retail Units

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Bramblett Group, 731-608-7650, [email protected], geappliancesco.com

SOURCE Bramblett Group