Built for Leaders (B4L) Accelerates Growth with Equis Acquisition

Leadership Meets Talent – A New Era Begins

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built for Leaders (B4L), a leading advisory and management consulting firm, announces its acquisition of Equis, a premier talent solutions provider with more than two decades of industry excellence. This acquisition marks a major step forward in offering unified, end-to-end solutions that blend strategic leadership with flexible, people-first talent services.

By bringing together B4L's expertise in executive advisory and leadership strategy with Equis' deep experience in talent acquisition and staffing solutions, the combined organization will deliver a broad range of services to help companies scale faster, respond to market shifts, and build resilient teams.

"This is much more than an acquisition – it's a partnership that elevates what we can deliver for our clients," said Chris Ruhe, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Built for Leaders. "Together, we're empowering organizations to take on big challenges with confidence – by providing both the strategic direction and the flexible workforce support they need to succeed."

Through this integration, clients will now have access to the best of both worlds:

High-impact leadership advisory, strategy, and execution from Built for Leaders

Flexible, people-first staffing and talent solutions from Equis

From C-suite strategy to on-the-ground execution, B4L + Equis delivers a true one-stop solution designed to help companies accelerate growth, reduce organizational friction, and stay competitive in rapidly evolving markets.

Organizations eager to kick off the new year with stronger teams and bolder strategies are invited to visit Built for Leaders (www.builtforleaders.com) or Equis (www.equisdifference.com) to schedule a consultation and discover how these integrated solutions can accelerate growth.

About Built for Leaders

Built for Leaders (B4L) is a next-generation advisory and consulting firm designed to help leaders thrive in today's fast-paced, AI-driven world. We combine executive-level wisdom with cutting-edge technology to deliver results that matter – fast. At B4L, we don't just advise; we lead and execute. Whether it's setting strategy, executing big ideas, or placing top talent in key roles, B4L delivers expertise and hands-on support leaders need to stay ahead.

About Equis

Equis is a talent solutions partner designed for today's dynamic business environment. We help enterprises transform workforce strategies with flexible, scalable solutions. From contract and contract-to-hire to permanent placements, we deliver top-tier professionals who drive measurable results. As businesses navigate AI disruption, economic pressures, and evolving workforce models, Equis provides the tailored talent strategies organizations need to thrive.

Media Contact

Chris Ruhe, Built for Leaders, LLC, 1 310.350.6973, [email protected], www.builtforleaders.com

SOURCE Built for Leaders, LLC