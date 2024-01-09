Built In Honors Mission Cloud in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

Mission Cloud Earns Several Spots on Built In's U.S., Remote & Los Angeles Best Places to Work List

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built In today announced that Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Mission Cloud earned a place on the following Best Places to Work Award lists:

U.S. Best Places to Work

U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work

Remote Best Places to Work

Remote Best Midsize Places to Work

Los Angeles, CA Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work Los Angeles, CA Best Midsize Places to Work

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"At Mission Cloud, we dedicate ourselves to cultivating an inclusive workplace that prioritizes competitive benefits, professional development, and a healthy work-life balance," says Karoline Saffi, Chief People Officer at Mission Cloud. "Being acknowledged once again by Built In for our employee-centric culture is a source of pride for us. We remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the employee experience, ensuring our team feels consistently supported and empowered to succeed."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. http://www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT MISSION CLOUD

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. We empower businesses to build a successful future in the cloud by delivering a full suite of AWS competencies, software, and services. As a trusted AWS partner, we help businesses who want to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Workplace awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

Media Contact

Michael Becce, MWW, 732-616-1163, [email protected], https://www.missioncloud.com/

SOURCE Mission Cloud