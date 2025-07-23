Built on Excel in 48 hours, this ADHD-focused habit tracker becomes a lifeline for users -- now over 3 million downloads

"MyRoutine breaks the cycle of perfectionism—helping ADHD users turn even small steps into real, lasting routines." Post this

It all began when the developers, wanting to "live each day a little better" and bring order to their chaotic routines, created a simple habit chart in Excel in just two days.

This small side project kept growing as they actively listened to user feedback. Today, MyRoutine has surpassed **3 million downloads**, helping people around the globe reshape their daily lives.

Originally built so anyone could easily create and follow routines, MyRoutine has recently become especially popular among people with ADHD.

Users describe it as "the only habit tracker I've actually stuck with," saying it "reduced stress by not forcing things," "finally gave my days some structure," and "unlike other apps, it keeps everything in one place so I could truly settle into it."

In response, the team added features like routine timers, traffic-light style progress indicators, and encouraging visuals, making MyRoutine an essential daily tool for those who struggle with focus.

For people who often plan but rarely follow through, or who know exactly what needs to be done but still feel mentally scattered, MyRoutine is bringing subtle but powerful change.

---

## Why ADHD users are paying attention: it's about structure, not sheer willpower

MyRoutine isn't your typical habit tracker.

It was built around the idea of "keep going, even if it's not perfect," taking the pressure off habit formation and turning even small steps into clear wins.

The tracker lays out daily tasks like a straightforward checklist, so you can see exactly what you need to do at a glance. This brings a mental calm that helps keep routines from falling apart when your thoughts get messy.

Unlike most tools that require setting strict times, MyRoutine lets you schedule by context—like "after a shower" or "30 minutes after dinner"—using a flexible "When will you do it?" field.

Planning around your natural flow instead of fixed clock times means routines feel like supportive guides, not stressful obligations.

This stands in sharp contrast to typical scheduling apps or basic to-do lists, which often treat anything left unfinished as a failure.

Instead, MyRoutine helps you map out your day without boxing yourself in, making it easier for perfectionists—and those who've repeatedly quit—to start small and keep going.

---

## The power of micro-focus zones — designed for scattered minds

For people with ADHD or anyone whose attention easily drifts, the **routine timer** is a game changer.

It's more than just a countdown. It creates short, dedicated windows that gently pull you away from distractions into focused work.

Whether it's right before heading to work, during a busy morning, or winding down at night, these timer blocks help you stay on task and often free up time you didn't expect.

Each tiny pocket of focus adds up, building the backbone that keeps your routines moving.

MyRoutine also stands out by letting you set your **own success benchmarks**. You might decide that hitting just **60% of your daily routine** is enough to turn on a green "success light," a clear visual that says, "you did well."

This matters a lot for ADHD users, who often feel like total failures after even small slip-ups. That mindset quickly tanks motivation and leads to quitting.

By letting you lower the bar and still feel accomplished, MyRoutine breaks that cycle of perfectionism, making it easier to start light and stay consistent.

For habits tied to specific times, like waking up, meals, or bedtime, the timestamp feature logs them automatically with a quick check. These build into daily, weekly, and monthly charts, giving you a real look at how much you've accomplished.

It's no surprise many with ADHD say things like:

> "I've failed so many times to keep routines or even remember what I need to do, but this is the only tracker I've stuck with."

They've always known daily habits and routines are key to managing ADHD—but finally, here's a way to actually follow through.

---

## What real users are saying

App Store and social media reviews go beyond listing features.

They talk about days feeling more manageable, more intentional, and the unexpected mental relief that comes with it.

One user shared,

"I have ADHD and have installed and deleted dozens of trackers.

Other ones just threw a checklist at me, so even tiny misses felt like total failures and I'd give up fast.

With this, I set my own success rates—hitting even 60% feels like I've done enough.

And not having to lock in exact times, just writing 'after a shower,' meant way less pressure.

It's honestly the first habit I've kept up without stress."

Another talked about their mornings,

"I used to wake up with my mind all over the place, not knowing where to start.

Now I open the tracker, start the timer, and my day kicks off by itself.

The timer fills the whole screen so I stay focused, and with the alert 30 seconds before it ends, it pulls me back if I drift. My mornings run so much smoother now."

Someone else added,

"Tiny habits stacking up gave me more free time and even boosted my confidence.

It feels like I'm finally catching up with myself."

MyRoutine isn't just a spot to jot down tasks—it's a way to take charge of your day, build up small wins, and actually feel proud of them.

---

## From two days in Excel to 3 million downloads — the story behind MyRoutine

MyRoutine was created for one simple reason: to help people actually live their days well.

It started as a quick two-day experiment in Excel by people who themselves had failed over and over to build habits.

They knew from experience that guilt-driven habits rarely last, and that starting with **small wins and a sense of success** was what truly made change stick.

Today, [MyRoutine](https://myroutine.today/en) isn't just about tracking isolated habits. It helps you connect small actions into meaningful, visual routines that flow naturally through your day.

It's not about obsessively becoming a "better you." It's about respecting who you are right now, while making steady habits part of your everyday life.

Because tiny, repeated actions can ultimately change your life—that belief keeps taking root in the daily lives of millions around the world.

---

## Can't stick with it? This time might be different.

MyRoutine recently introduced a **streak feature** that helps keep habits unbroken. It's already resonating with ADHD users in the US.

The tracker keeps evolving based on real user feedback, growing beyond a simple task log to become a true partner that helps you see things through to the end.

It's free on both iOS and Android, with optional premium features for deeper control.

If you've ever set plans only to forget them days later, or abandoned a routine after one tiny setback, MyRoutine could finally be the tracker that gets you all the way to the finish line.

When your scattered days start to line up again—when your own hands gently pull your day back on track—that's the experience waiting in MyRoutine.

Try it today.

Media Contact

Chloe Han, Minding Inc., 82 263514200, [email protected], https://myroutine.today/en

SOURCE Minding Inc.