Built Strong: 2024 Fortress Award Winners Fortify the Future of Cybersecurity

Business Intelligence Group Announces the Winners in the Annual Fortress Cybersecurity Awards
PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world facing a growing threat landscape, the Business Intelligence Group today revealed the winners of the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards. This recognition program honors the industry's leading individuals, companies and products that are at the forefront of safeguarding our data and digital assets.
"The ever-expanding reliance on networks underscores the critical importance of cybersecurity," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize our winners and finalists – the pioneers who are shaping the future of data security and defense against ever-evolving threats."
Leadership Awards: Recognizing individual excellence in cyber-security
- Michael Daniel, President & CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance
- Pranith Shetty, Information Security, Governance & Risk Management, Cisco
- Prathibha Muraleedhara, Manager Security Architecture, Stanley Black & Decker
- Shawn Edwards, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Zayo Group
- Stanford Oliver, President/CEO and Founder, Camelot Secure
- Tuan Van Anh, CISO, Techcombank
Organizations
This category honors companies delivering cutting-edge security solutions across various domains:
- Application Security: Imperva Application Security, Kodem Security, Traceable AI
- Artificial Intelligence: IRONSCALES, Robust Intelligence
- Authentication & Identity: AuthenticID, Badge Inc., Dashlane, ET Badge, Simeio
- Compliance: ImmuniWeb, Locus Robotics, OneTrust, ResultsCX, ThreatModeler Software, Inc.
- Data Protection: AccessHope, Inspiro, ManagedMethods, Saudi Aramco Technology Oversight & Coordination, Sourcefit
- Detection: Upfort
- Incidents Response: ResultsCX, Torq
- Internet of Things: Digital Silence, Quectel
- Leadership: Cyber Threat Alliance, Nuspire
- Network Security: Cipher Company, Genie Networks
- Organizational Excellence: Arlo Solutions, BlueVoyant, MACH37 Cyber Accelerator, SolarWinds Secure By Design, Startek, Xamin, Inc.
- Threat Detection: ELK Analytics, Foundever, Stream.Security
- Training: BHG Financial, Security Innovation
- Zero Trust: Akrati Srivastava
Products or Services
This category recognizes innovative products and services that elevate the cybersecurity landscape:
- Analytics: Difenda Analytics, Onyxia Cyber's Cybersecurity Management Platform
- Application Security: ARIA Cybersecurity AZT PROTECT, Backslash Security, Checkmarx One, DataDome Bot & Online Fraud Protection, JFrog Xray, Lattice Sentry, WAPPLES by Penta Security
- Artificial Intelligence: Concentrix, Index Engines - CyberSense, SlashNext Next Gen AI Email Security+
- Authentication and Identity: 1Password Passkeys, Strata Identity - Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform, Valimail Enforce
- Compliance: Atlantic.Net Cyber Security for HIPAA Compliant Hosting, CyberSaint, IBM Security and Compliance Center, Resecurity, TD Bank Group SKYN3T, TXOne Element
- Cryptography: Keyfactor
- Data Protection: BlackFog, Egnyte, Seclore's Data-Centric Security Platform
- Encryption: Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD - 8TB, ShieldConex®
- Endpoint: RevBits Endpoint Security and EDR, Trellix Endpoint Security Suite, TXOne Stellar, WatchGuard Endpoint Security
- Incidents Response: Darktrace HEAL™, EndaceProbe and EndaceProbe Cloud, Radiant Security Gen AI SOC Co-pilot, The Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit
- Internet of Things: Onymos IoT
- Network Security: Cradlepoint NetCloud SASE, EndaceProbe Cloud, HYAS Protect, Infoblox BloxOne® Threat Defense - SOC Insights, Intelligent Waves™ Phantom Next Generation Cyber-Defense Platform, SEI Sphere®, TrueFort Platform, Techcombank Vietnam
- Organizational Excellence: fullthrottle.ai
- Threat Detection: Cybersixgill Suite, Fortra Managed WAF, Guardian Air, Honeywell, HYAS Insight, SEI Sphere, SHIELD Device-First Risk Intelligence
- Training: Hornetsecurity Security Awareness Service
- Zero Trust: Adaptive Shield SSPM Platform, Keeper Security, SUSE NeuVector Prime, Trellix Zero Trust Strategy (ZTS) Solution
The Business Intelligence Group also names several organizations as finalists including: Appdome Unified Mobile App Defense Platform, AppViewX Digital Trust Platform, AuditBoard, Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, Blumira SIEM+XDR Platform, Cimcor Inc. , Code42 Incydr, Keeper Security, Keepit, Legit Security, Menlo Security Secure Cloud Browser, Nord Security NordPass, PhishProof, Proficio ProSOC® Managed Detection and Response, Radiant Logic's RadiantOne, Resecurity, RevBits Privileged Access Management, Scribe Trust Hub, Simbian, SlashNext Next Gen AI Email Security+, Sourcefit, Splunk Enterprise Security, Synopsys Software Integrity Group, Triovega edge.SHIELDOR, Trustifi, Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD), and WAPPLES by Penta Security.
