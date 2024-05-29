Built Strong: 2024 Fortress Award Winners Fortify the Future of Cybersecurity

The ever-expanding reliance on networks underscores the critical importance of cybersecurity. We are proud to recognize our winners and finalists – the pioneers who are shaping the future of data security and defense against ever-evolving threats. Post this

Leadership Awards: Recognizing individual excellence in cyber-security

Michael Daniel , President & CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance

Pranith Shetty, Information Security, Governance & Risk Management, Cisco

Prathibha Muraleedhara, Manager Security Architecture, Stanley Black & Decker

Shawn Edwards, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Zayo Group

, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Zayo Group Stanford Oliver , President/CEO and Founder, Camelot Secure

Tuan Van Anh, CISO, Techcombank

Organizations

This category honors companies delivering cutting-edge security solutions across various domains:

Application Security: Imperva Application Security, Kodem Security, Traceable AI

Artificial Intelligence: IRONSCALES, Robust Intelligence

Authentication & Identity: AuthenticID, Badge Inc., Dashlane, ET Badge, Simeio

Compliance: ImmuniWeb, Locus Robotics, OneTrust, ResultsCX, ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

Data Protection: AccessHope, Inspiro, ManagedMethods, Saudi Aramco Technology Oversight & Coordination, Sourcefit

Detection: Upfort

Incidents Response: ResultsCX, Torq

Internet of Things: Digital Silence, Quectel

Leadership: Cyber Threat Alliance, Nuspire

Network Security: Cipher Company, Genie Networks

Organizational Excellence: Arlo Solutions, BlueVoyant, MACH37 Cyber Accelerator, SolarWinds Secure By Design, Startek, Xamin, Inc.

Threat Detection: ELK Analytics, Foundever, Stream.Security

Training: BHG Financial, Security Innovation

Zero Trust: Akrati Srivastava

Products or Services

This category recognizes innovative products and services that elevate the cybersecurity landscape:

Analytics: Difenda Analytics, Onyxia Cyber's Cybersecurity Management Platform

Application Security: ARIA Cybersecurity AZT PROTECT, Backslash Security, Checkmarx One, DataDome Bot & Online Fraud Protection, JFrog Xray, Lattice Sentry, WAPPLES by Penta Security

Artificial Intelligence: Concentrix, Index Engines - CyberSense, SlashNext Next Gen AI Email Security+

Authentication and Identity: 1Password Passkeys, Strata Identity - Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform, Valimail Enforce

Compliance: Atlantic.Net Cyber Security for HIPAA Compliant Hosting, CyberSaint, IBM Security and Compliance Center, Resecurity, TD Bank Group SKYN3T, TXOne Element

Cryptography: Keyfactor

Data Protection: BlackFog, Egnyte, Seclore's Data-Centric Security Platform

Encryption: Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD - 8TB, ShieldConex®

Endpoint: RevBits Endpoint Security and EDR, Trellix Endpoint Security Suite, TXOne Stellar, WatchGuard Endpoint Security

Incidents Response: Darktrace HEAL™, EndaceProbe and EndaceProbe Cloud, Radiant Security Gen AI SOC Co-pilot, The Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit

Internet of Things: Onymos IoT

Network Security: Cradlepoint NetCloud SASE, EndaceProbe Cloud, HYAS Protect, Infoblox BloxOne® Threat Defense - SOC Insights, Intelligent Waves™ Phantom Next Generation Cyber-Defense Platform, SEI Sphere®, TrueFort Platform, Techcombank Vietnam

Organizational Excellence: fullthrottle.ai

Threat Detection: Cybersixgill Suite, Fortra Managed WAF, Guardian Air, Honeywell, HYAS Insight, SEI Sphere, SHIELD Device-First Risk Intelligence

Training: Hornetsecurity Security Awareness Service

Zero Trust: Adaptive Shield SSPM Platform, Keeper Security, SUSE NeuVector Prime, Trellix Zero Trust Strategy (ZTS) Solution

The Business Intelligence Group also names several organizations as finalists including: Appdome Unified Mobile App Defense Platform, AppViewX Digital Trust Platform, AuditBoard, Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, Blumira SIEM+XDR Platform, Cimcor Inc. , Code42 Incydr, Keeper Security, Keepit, Legit Security, Menlo Security Secure Cloud Browser, Nord Security NordPass, PhishProof, Proficio ProSOC® Managed Detection and Response, Radiant Logic's RadiantOne, Resecurity, RevBits Privileged Access Management, Scribe Trust Hub, Simbian, SlashNext Next Gen AI Email Security+, Sourcefit, Splunk Enterprise Security, Synopsys Software Integrity Group, Triovega edge.SHIELDOR, Trustifi, Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD), and WAPPLES by Penta Security.

