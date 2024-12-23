Bulk CBD Distributors Kicks Off the Holiday Season with 10% Off All Hemp Ingredients

"This holiday promotion is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers while making it easier for businesses to access high-quality hemp ingredients at unbeatable prices." – John Piccone, Founder at Bulk CBD Distributors. Post this

The holiday season is a time for giving, and Bulk CBD Distributors is giving back to its customers with exclusive savings. Whether customers are stocking up on bulk hemp distillates, sourcing high-quality isolates, preparing innovative formulations with water-soluble cannabinoids, or securing crystal-resistant distillates for stability-focused applications, this promotion offers a valuable opportunity to save on essential ingredients.

"This holiday promotion is our way of showing appreciation to our customers," said John Piccone, Founder at Bulk CBD Distributors. "We're thrilled to offer 10% off our entire range of hemp ingredients, making it easier for businesses to meet their goals while enjoying the highest-quality products in the market."

What's Included in the Promotion?

This special holiday offer applies to all of Bulk CBD Distributors' premium ingredients, including:

Crude Oils: Ideal for refining and further processing into high-purity cannabinoid products.

Distillates: High-purity cannabinoid distillates ideal for tinctures, edibles, and more.

Isolates: Ultra-pure isolates including CBD, CBN, and more for precise formulations.

Crystal-Resistant Distillates: Designed for stability in vape and tincture applications.

Water-Soluble Isolates: Enhanced bioavailability for beverages and edibles.

How to Take Advantage of the 10% Discount

Taking advantage of this holiday promotion is easy:

Customers can visit their website.

Select their desired ingredients.

Complete their purchase during the promotional period to receive a 10% discount.

Act Fast – Limited-Time Offer!

This holiday promotion is only available for a limited time. Customers are encouraged to place their orders soon to ensure availability and maximize savings.

About Bulk CBD Distributors

Bulk CBD Distributors is a trusted global supplier of premium hemp-derived products, serving manufacturers, retailers, and distributors worldwide. Renowned for high-quality offerings, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service, the company provides a wide range of cannabinoid ingredients, including CBD, CBG, Delta 8, and more. With a commitment to transparency, compliance, and innovation, Bulk CBD Distributors helps businesses thrive in the growing cannabinoid industry.

For more information about the holiday promotion or to place an order, visit bulkcbddistributors.com or contact [email protected] or (303) 339-0343.

