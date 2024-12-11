Bulk Exchange Expands Leadership Team, Capping Year Of Tremendous Momentum

"We're fired up to have Clay on board to help us get more contractors, landfills and suppliers onto the Bulk Exchange marketplace," said Paul Foley, CEO and co-founder of Bulk Exchange. Post this

"We're fired up to have Clay on board to help us get more contractors, landfills and suppliers onto the Bulk Exchange marketplace," said Paul Foley, CEO and co-founder of Bulk Exchange. "Our customers rely on us to modernize how they get work done, from a supplier broadcasting their offerings to a contractor quickly finding the best price for a bulk material near their job. Clay's experience means we can continue to grow the platform, creating better outcomes for more users."

Bulk Exchange is connecting supply and demand in the heavy civil construction industry. Suppliers and landfills use Bulk Exchange to broadcast list prices and product offerings to a broad list of contractors unavailable anywhere else. Contractors use Bulk Exchange to source information, find the best prices and expedite communication. Bowman joins Bulk Exchange as the company finishes a year of significant growth, with a 240 percent increase of claimed users on the platform, and welcoming significant customers, including Republic Services, Granite Construction, GreenWaste, Recology, Teichert Materials and others. The company has also added more than 5,000 disposal sites and aggregate supplier facilities since launching in January, as it pursues its mission to become the lead online destination for contractors and suppliers to work together.

"It feels great to be joining Bulk Exchange at such an exciting time for the company, and such an important inflection point for the industry overall," said Bowman. "Bringing information on bulk materials online via a centralized marketplace is long overdue for the construction industry. I'll be building on the work Paul and the team have done so far and I can't wait to help more customers leverage Bulk Exchange to improve how they get their important work done."

About Bulk Exchange

Bulk Exchange is your destination for searching and sourcing bulk materials. The company's innovative platform brings together contractors, suppliers and landfills to modernize the search-to-selection process. Bulk Exchange is built by industry insiders to improve and modernize the heavy civil construction industry and empower better decisions with data that has never been centralized and collated before. Join the Bulk Exchange revolution and experience the future of the bulk materials industry. Visit www.bulkexchange.com to learn more and discover a smarter way to work.

