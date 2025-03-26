Bulkmatic Announces Leadership Transition, Strauss Named President as Kravas Retires

"Ryan has been the driving force behind Bulkmatic's technology evolution, improving our operations, sales, and customer services to better meet our customers' needs." Chris Kravas Post this

"Ryan has been the driving force behind Bulkmatic's technology evolution, improving our operations, sales, and customer services to better meet our customers' needs," said Kravas. "His focus on safety, technology, and business growth combined with his demonstrated strategic vision will continue to drive the company forward, and I have full confidence in his ability to accelerate our performance in the years ahead."

Kravas leaves a legacy of progress and stability, having dedicated 37 years to the transportation industry with companies including BNSF Railroad and Hub Group. Under his leadership, Bulkmatic achieved steady year-over-year earnings growth, expanded its core service offerings, and made strategic investments in technology, safety, and equipment.

"Chris has been a tremendous leader, guiding Bulkmatic through an important period of transition and expansion efforts," said Strauss. "He's leaving behind an incredibly strong foundation, and I'm honored to build on his legacy as we continue to evolve and grow."

About Bulkmatic Transport Company

Founded in 1965, Bulkmatic is one of the most trusted bulk transportation companies in North America, providing bulk trucking, rail logistics, and warehousing solutions throughout the United States and Mexico. Bulkmatic serves truckload and railcar shippers of dry and liquid bulk commodities including plastics, energy, and food-grade products. A family-owned, privately held company based in Griffith, Indiana, Bulkmatic is an industry leader, setting the standard for safety, technology, quality control and driver satisfaction. With approximately 800 employees, Bulkmatic operates a fleet of over 500 tractors and 1,500 pneumatic dry bulk trailers located at trucking and railyard terminals throughout North America. For more information, visit bulkmatic.com.

Media Contact

Amy Smolensky, Flow Marketing, 1 312-485-0053, [email protected]

Tracy Baldwin, Flow Marketing, 1 7738022248, [email protected]

SOURCE Bulkmatic Transport Company