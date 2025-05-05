Bulkmatic Receives President's Trophy for Safety from American Trucking Associations, First Dry Bulk Carrier Awarded Prestigious Honor

Bulkmatic, a North American leader in bulk trucking and rail logistics, announced today that the company received the President's Trophy from the American Trucking Associations (ATA), the highest safety honor from the organization. Bulkmatic ranked as the top carrier in the 25 to 100 million mile travel category and is the first ever dry bulk carrier to receive the award from the ATA.
GRIFFITH, Ind., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bulkmatic, a North American leader in bulk trucking and rail logistics, announced today that the company received the President's Trophy from the American Trucking Associations (ATA), the highest safety honor from the organization. Bulkmatic ranked as the top carrier in the 25 to 100 million mile travel category and is the first ever dry bulk carrier to receive the award from ATA.
"We're incredibly proud to receive this recognition, as safety is at the heart of everything we do at Bulkmatic. This award reflects the hard work and passion of every employee, especially our drivers and safety team members," said Brian Daugherty, president, Bulkmatic.
The ATA, the nation's largest and most comprehensive national trade association for the trucking industry, awards the President's Trophy annually to only the top motor carrier in each of three categories based on miles traveled. Each demonstrates superior safety performance across key areas such as driver qualifications, safety management, vehicle maintenance, and accident records. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a distinguished panel of industry leaders, law enforcement, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) officials, highlights Bulkmatic's unwavering commitment to safety.
About Bulkmatic
Bulkmatic is one of the most trusted and leading bulk transportation companies in North America. Family-owned and privately held since its founding in 1965, Bulkmatic has grown to provide bulk trucking, rail logistics, and warehousing solutions. The company sets the standard for safety, technology, quality control, and driver satisfaction serving truckload and railcar shippers of dry and liquid bulk commodities in food, plastics, chemicals, and energy. With approximately 800 employees, the company operates over 500 tractors and 1,500 pneumatic dry bulk trailers supported by more than 50 terminals, 18+ tank washes, and 22 maintenance facilities across the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, visit bulkmatic.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Baldwin, Flow Marketing Communications, 1 7738022248, [email protected]
SOURCE Bulkmatic Transport Company
Share this article