Bulkmatic Receives President's Trophy for Safety from American Trucking Associations, First Dry Bulk Carrier Awarded Prestigious Honor

GRIFFITH, Ind., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bulkmatic, a North American leader in bulk trucking and rail logistics, announced today that the company received the President's Trophy from the American Trucking Associations (ATA), the highest safety honor from the organization. Bulkmatic ranked as the top carrier in the 25 to 100 million mile travel category and is the first ever dry bulk carrier to receive the award from ATA.