Bullfrog Spas Champions Innovation, Affordability, and American Craftsmanship

"Manufacturing right here in Utah is part of who we are," said Dan Sjoblom, CEO of Bullfrog Spas. "It gives us control over our quality, supports our community, and allows us to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

In an industry facing challenges from tariffs and inflation, Bullfrog Spas has taken proactive steps to ensure pricing stability for consumers and dealers. These include streamlining operations, investing in domestic supply chains, and continuously improving efficiency—all without compromising quality or its mission to create strong local employment opportunities.

"Our focus is on delivering premium spas with features and engineering that truly stand out," Sjoblom said. "Because we manufacture in the U.S., we can respond quickly to market changes, maintain better control over our product, and support meaningful jobs in our community."

Over the past year, Bullfrog Spas has opened six new factory-owned stores, including new locations in Park City, Utah, Illinois, and North Carolina. The company also supports a strong dealer network with nearly coast-to-coast coverage in North America and new markets expanding into Europe and the UK.

While some competitors lean heavily on offshore production, Bullfrog Spas' U.S.-based approach allows for greater agility, better lead times, and closer relationships with suppliers and customers.

"We're proud that the vast majority of our components are sourced domestically—well above the industry average," said Sjoblom. "This not only helps shield us from global volatility, but it also reflects our belief in building a sustainable, resilient business."

Looking ahead, Sjoblom remains optimistic about the future of the spa industry. Even as the market stabilizes after a period of rapid growth, interest in wellness, relaxation, and home-based recreation remains strong.

"People are prioritizing peace—peace in body, mind, and home," Sjoblom said, referencing the company's brand tagline. "That's exactly what our spas deliver, and that's what drives us every day."

Bullfrog Spas' commitment to community is also evident in its culture, which includes tuition reimbursement programs, local scholarships, safety initiatives, and a company-wide emphasis on respect and opportunity.

For more information about Bullfrog Spas and its products, visit http://www.bullfrogspas.com.

Watch Bullfrog Spas' latest video to see how innovation, quality and wellness come together here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/23xow437wbxnclknsw33a/Feature_Benefits_New_Edits-1.mp4?rlkey=7u4jsr852a8qm87rpgbphu955&e=1&st=xshskcky&dl=0.

About Bullfrog Spas

Bullfrog Spas is a premium hot tub manufacturer known for its industry-leading innovation, quality craftsmanship, and personalized spa experience. Founded nearly 30 years ago and headquartered in the Salt Lake City, Utah, metro area, Bullfrog Spas has redefined hydrotherapy with its patented JetPak Therapy System® and modern engineering. With a global footprint that includes hundreds of dealerships throughout North America and select international markets, Bullfrog Spas continues to set the standard for wellness, sustainability, and design excellence in the spa industry.

Media Contact

