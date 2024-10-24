Bullish Debuts Rebrand for Brazilian-Inspired Footwear Label, Movers, and Launches the Brand's Direct-to-Consumer Presence

Bullish drove the rebranding of Movers' visual identity system, design elements, wordmark, and logo - all the way down to the shoe itself – and built a direct-to-consumer website to help Movers reach new consumers.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullish, a New York-based brand consultancy and investment firm, today unveiled the new brand identity for Movers, a Brazilian-inspired premium footwear brand owned by Delta Shoes, and launched an accompanying direct-to-consumer presence on moversbrazil.com.

In leading the rebranding effort, Bullish created Movers' new visual identity, wordmark, and design elements, built the brand's new website, and developed key influencer partnerships and specialty retailer relationships.

"When we began this project, there was immense pride and love for Brazil and its vibrant spirit from the Movers team, but that energy wasn't translating into the brand or its shoes," said Bullish Creative Director Jake Tieman. "We updated the Movers brand by infusing it with more vitality and movement, drawing inspiration from the modern design motifs of Roberto Burle Marx, the architect behind the iconic wave patterns of Copacabana Beach. This blend of urban life meeting the Atlantic shore and the Sugarloaf Mountain is reflected in the new design. The wave-inspired 'M' brings a sense of energy and joy, grounding the shoe in the culture and people who make them move."

Movers' line of premium sneakers for men and women are fashioned from high-quality leather with EcoRubber soles made from recycled tires. Designed to capture the energy and spirit of Rio de Janeiro, each of the six styles is inspired by the city's neighborhoods and is designed to give the people who wear them a bit of "Brazilian spirit" in every step.

"Our work with Movers demonstrates how Bullish can not only develop a remarkable brand for an established business but also make it a reality," said Brett Andersen, Director of Operations at Bullish. "Never losing sight of the need to commercialize the brand, the team made sure every ounce of Rio they put into Movers would make people want to 'buy now' on the site."

"Bullish was the ideal partner for Delta Shoes as we looked to pivot into sneakers," said Delta Shoes CEO Frank Lorenzo. "They listened, they cared, and they really invested themselves in what we were trying to do as a business. We were blown away by the rebrand as they perfectly captured the energy we sought to convey in a way we never imagined."

A deep connection was created between Delta Shoes and Bullish and - because of that - Bullish opted to take a portion of its compensation as a percent of sales.

