Bullish Enhances Direct-to-Consumer Presence for easy-peasy, Maker of Whimsical and Affordable Children's Clothing

Bullish supported the Spring/Summer 2025 launch for easy-peasy through the creation of a campaign that included retail images and advertising video, as well as website copy and a communications architecture, to elevate the brand's direct-to-consumer experience.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullish, a New York-based brand consultancy and investment firm, has leveled up the direct-to-consumer presence for New York-based easy-peasy, a whimsical children's clothing brand designed for easy dressing without compromising on style.

Owned by global children's apparel manufacturer, Garan, Incorporated, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., easy-peasy offers seasonal collections of interchangeable outfits made from soft fabrics for newborns through five-year-olds.

The brand, previously sold through Walmart, has shifted its Spring/Summer 2025 strategy to deepen its online presence and sell almost exclusively direct-to-consumer. easy-peasy hired Bullish to enrich its direct-to-consumer platform through a campaign that would build a distinct online world for the company and make the brand one that could strategically and creatively speak to its audience more directly.

"In developing the strategy for the campaign, we found that something really ownable, distinctive, and remarkable about easy-peasy was the namesake," said Brent Vartan, General Partner at Bullish. "It inspired us to tap into a set of values in parents today and create a visual world we referred to as 'laissez faire.' It's effortless, but put together, and a place where both kids and parents can thrive. We capitalized on that 'easiness' in the campaign narrative and in the creative direction of the shoot to show how the brand makes getting dressed 'easy peasy.'"

Through the delivery of a lifestyle and product campaign, with video, digital, photography, social, site copy, and more for the Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, Bullish helped give new energy and direction to easy-peasy's direct-to-consumer marketing function so the brand could visually convey its strategic difference and better position itself in the market.

Launched on February 14, easy-peasy's Spring/Summer 2025 line is now available for purchase at https://www.easypeasy.com/.

