Bullpen partners with Toigo Foundation to equip future finance leaders with AI fluency

Bullpen and the Toigo Foundation launch AI Certification program to prepare the next generation of finance leaders with hands-on training in AI-enhanced analysis, valuation, and investment communication.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toigo Foundation, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing leadership in finance, and Bullpen, the AI platform purpose-built for finance professionals, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, they will offer a comprehensive certification through Toigo's LIFE (Leaders Investing in Financial Excellence) program for graduate students participating in the Real Estate Career Accelerator learning intensive. This collaboration provides early exposure to AI tools that are redefining how institutional professionals analyze data, generate insights, and communicate investment decisions.

"In a time of rapid technological transformation across financial services, the Toigo Foundation is proud to expand its partnership with Bullpen to help the next generation of finance leaders build the skills—and mindset—needed to thrive," said Nancy Sims, President & CEO of the Toigo Foundation.

The partnership centers on a four-part Bullpen Certification Series led by Toigo alumnus Eddie Ramos and long-time advocate Diego Recalde. The sessions introduce participants to core disciplines including Financial Analysis & Communication, Insights Generation, and Comparison & Valuation—blending academic fundamentals with AI-enhanced workflows.

"We are excited to join forces with the Toigo Foundation to deliver this impactful certification program," said John Abbott, Bullpen CEO. "Participants will gain not only technical fluency, but also the clarity of thought and judgment essential for applying AI tools responsibly in high-stakes financial environments."

Through the program, Toigo LIFE participants will work with publicly available datasets, expanding on their foundational training in finance and modeling acquired through universities and industry programs. The certification series includes four tailored sessions covering AI-augmented financial analysis, due diligence, valuation, and investment memo creation. Hands-on exercises, real-world case studies, and a capstone "invest-a-thon" will give students the opportunity to apply their learning in practice. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a joint certification from Toigo and Bullpen, validating their capabilities in AI-driven financial analysis.

"As Excel, Bloomberg, and Capital IQ once became indispensable platforms, tools like Bullpen are becoming foundational to how finance professionals operate," said Albert Beto Cruz, Team Lead for the Real Estate Career Accelerator at Toigo. "Our goal is to build fluency and confidence, so our participants are prepared to lead, adapt, and communicate value in an evolving market."

This collaboration reinforces Toigo's 35+ year commitment to expanding opportunity in finance through education, excellence, and innovation. The Bullpen Certification Series is aligned with Toigo's broader mission of preparing graduate talent for leadership roles across investment management, real estate, corporate finance, and related sectors.

About the Toigo Foundation

The Toigo Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing leadership excellence across finance, business, and beyond. Through education, career support, and a dynamic professional network, Toigo equips leaders at all levels with the insights, skills, and support needed to thrive in a constantly evolving industry. Since its founding in 1989, Toigo has focused on developing individuals poised to drive impact and innovation throughout their careers.

About Bullpen

Bullpen, developed by Emerge9 Inc., is an AI platform purpose-built for financial services teams. It automates the creation of investment materials—including memos, reports, and analyses—with speed, accuracy, and transparency. Designed by industry veterans, Bullpen empowers analysts by combining intuitive user control, rigorous validation, and enterprise-grade security. Learn more at bullpen.ai.

Media Contact

Lilia Coburn, Bullpen, 1 (415) 517-7537, [email protected], bullpen.ai

SOURCE Bullpen