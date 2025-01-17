Bullseye Event Group and 3CHI Team Up to Elevate Game Day Tailgating Experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group, the premier provider of VIP tailgating experiences, today announced its partnership with 3CHI, the industry leader in premium cannabis products. This exciting collaboration will elevate tailgating events by offering fans access to 3CHI's innovative and high-quality products, enhancing game day experiences across the board.

As Bullseye continues to set the standard for exceptional tailgating events, the addition of 3CHI aligns perfectly with the mission to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans. Known for its Delta 8, Delta 9, and other hemp-derived products, 3CHI has become a trusted name in the cannabis industry, providing unique, high-quality options for relaxation and enjoyment.

The 2025 Players Tailgate, renowned as the premier pre-game experience on Super Bowl Sunday, will now feature 3CHI as an official sponsor and bring an exciting new element to the 11th annual VIP event. Held just five blocks from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Players Tailgate combines world-class culinary experiences with top-tier entertainment, and 3CHI's involvement ensures fans can enjoy an elevated and unforgettable celebration leading up to the biggest game of the year.

"3CHI is a brand known for its innovation and commitment to quality," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "Their presence will elevate the Players Tailgate, adding an exciting new dimension to what is already the premier pre-game event of Super Bowl Sunday."

To celebrate this partnership, 3CHI is offering a 20% discount with the code BULLSEYE sitewide from January 17th, 2025 to January 26th, 2025, available exclusively on their website. Fans can take advantage of this limited-time promotion to stock up on 3CHI's popular THC gummies, chocolates, and more.

"Joining forces with Bullseye Event Group is an incredible opportunity to bring our products to a new audience of passionate sports fans," said Justin Journay, CEO at 3CHI. "We're proud to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and creating memorable experiences."

Fans can look forward to seeing 3CHI featured at upcoming Bullseye tailgating events, where the synergy between great food, entertainment, and their premium products will redefine the game day experience. In addition, the Players Tailgate will feature brand ambassadors with samples and a THC mocktail mixologist.

For more information about this partnership or to shop 3CHI's products, visit 3CHI.com.

ABOUT BULLSEYE EVENT GROUP

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Bullseye Event Group has been providing Super Bowl and Masters travel packages since 1988. Founder and CEO Kyle Kinnett has built the company from its origins in the secondary ticket and sports travel industry to a premier sports-centric hospitality company that was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. Its roster is headlined by The Players Tailgate – the #1 pregame Super Bowl experience – and NFL partners including NFL Alumni Association, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans for in-season VIP tailgate experiences.

ABOUT 3CHI

3CHI is a pioneer in cannabis products, specializing in Delta 8, Delta 9, and other cannabinoids. With a focus on innovation and quality, 3CHI is committed to providing legal, effective, and enjoyable products for all.

