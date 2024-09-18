Bullseye Event Group and blinger® Partner to Bring Sparkle and Style to Taylorgate 2024 in Indianapolis, New Orleans, and The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LIX

"blinger® is proud to partner with Bullseye Event Group in bringing the sparkle of crystal hair gems to super fans at Taylorgate and The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans," said Angie Cella, Inventor & Chief Dreamer of blinger® Post this

"blinger® is proud to partner with Bullseye Event Group in bringing the sparkle of crystal hair gems to super fans at Taylorgate and The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans," said Angie Cella, Inventor & Chief Dreamer of blinger®. "We love seeing the fans adorned with the colored crystals of their favorite team or artist - making the whole place shimmer in style. Events like these align perfectly with blinger® whose motto is to Brighten Lives. We are more than just a hair accessory tool; we give women and girls a way to stand out, shine bright and feel beautiful in a crowd!" adds Cella.

Additionally, blinger® will host special sweepstakes around Taylorgate and The Players Tailgate, offering fans the chance to win exclusive prizes and make their concert and game day experiences even more memorable. Be sure to follow @blingerofficial on Instagram and TikTok for your chance to sparkle and win!

Bullseye Event Group's Taylorgate 2024 promises to deliver an unforgettable fan experience with live entertainment, themed food and drinks, and now, the shimmer of blinger to complete the party atmosphere. After the tremendous success of previous Players Tailgates, Bullseye continues to lead the charge in creating world-class fan experiences by partnering with innovative brands like blinger.

To learn more and secure your tickets visit **Taylorgate 2024** or **The Players Tailgate**.

**About Bullseye Event Group**

Bullseye Event Group is the industry leader in creating VIP fan experiences for the Super Bowl, major concert tours, and other high-profile events. The Players Tailgate, Bullseye's flagship event, is the #1 rated Super Bowl event year after year, drawing celebrities, pro football players, and fans for an unparalleled experience. Celebrity chefs provide gourmet food, making it the premier Super Bowl Sunday celebration. Visit Bullseye Event Group for more details.

**About blinger®**

blinger® is a revolutionary hair gem tool making waves in the beauty industry as a stylish way to effortlessly add sparkle to hair with beautiful crystals and pearls.

The idea for blinger® came to single mom of four, Angie Cella, one night in a dream. Then in a second dream a few weeks later, God said to her, "I want you to make this product." At that moment, blinger® became more than just a pursuit to make a product but a spiritual journey of faith. This product is evidence that dreams really do come true when you believe.

For more information:

Contact: [email protected] | 888-902-8911

Visit: https://www.blinger.com | Instagram & TikTok: @blingerofficial

Media Contact

Kyle Kinnett, Bullseye Event Group, 317-530-3053, [email protected], bullseyeeventgroup.com

SOURCE Bullseye Event Group