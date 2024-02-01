Bullseye Event Group Announces Menu for The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

The 10th annual Players Tailgate is hosted by Bobby Flay and features a roster of 50+ active NFL Stars and a slate of world-renowned celebrity chefs

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group today announced the menu from its all-star chef line-up for The Players Tailgate. Celebrating its 10th anniversary – and hosted by Bobby Flay – the VIP event will take place at 4223 South Las Vegas Boulevard, next to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The site is a short walk from Allegiant Stadium, home of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. Doors open that day at 11:00 a.m. PST. Follow the link to purchase Players Tailgate tickets.

The menu for the 2024 Players Tailgate, crafted by 19 culinary icons such as James Beard Award winners, Michelin star chefs, and Food Network champions – in partnership with Bullseye Event Group Culinary Director Aaron May – includes:

Bobby Flay : Bay Scallops Sophie with Tangerine, Espelette Hot Sauce and Crunchy Garlic

: Bay Scallops Sophie with Tangerine, Espelette Hot Sauce and Crunchy Garlic Aaron May : Sonoran Hot Dog – Vienna Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon on a Bolillo Style Hot Dog Bun, with Pinto Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise and Jalapeño Salsa

: Sonoran Hot Dog – Vienna Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon on a Bolillo Style Hot Dog Bun, with Pinto Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise and Jalapeño Salsa Marc Murphy : World Famous Porchetta Sandwich with Italian Salsa Verde

: World Famous Porchetta Sandwich with Italian Salsa Verde Michael Symon : Cleveland Style Pulled Pork Sandwich with Sauerkraut, "Cleveland Caviar" and Mustard BBQ

: Cleveland Style Pulled Pork Sandwich with Sauerkraut, "Cleveland Caviar" and Mustard BBQ Stephanie Izard : Chili Crisp Grilled Chicken Wings

: Chili Crisp Grilled Chicken Wings Ilan Hall : Grilled Arayes with Buffalo Tahini

: Grilled Arayes with Buffalo Tahini Maneet Chauhan : Pork Vindaloo Keema with Mango Koochumbar

: Pork Vindaloo Keema with Mango Koochumbar Damaris Phillips : Bourbon BBQ Meat District Sloppy Joes

: Bourbon BBQ Meat District Sloppy Joes Kelsey Murphy : #TailgateTaco Nacho Bar – It's Not a Taco Without Ortega – and a Full Array of Sauces

: #TailgateTaco Nacho Bar – It's Not a Taco Without Ortega – and a Full Array of Sauces Kate Williams : Detroit Coney Sausage Gravy and Sea Salt Pancake

: Detroit Coney Sausage Gravy and Sea Salt Pancake Leonard Botello & Burt Bakman : Central Texas Post Oak Smoke Prime Brisket

& : Central Texas Post Oak Smoke Prime Brisket Oyster XO: Fresh Shucked Oysters with Traditional Accoutrement

Christian Petroni : Frito Bolognese

: Rocco Dispirito : Bad Ass Millionaire Paella

: Bad Ass Millionaire Paella Ken Oringer : Raw Bar; Cocktail Shrimp and Lobster Salad

: Raw Bar; Cocktail Shrimp and Lobster Salad Eric Greenspan : Oklahoma-Style Meat District Sliders with New School American Cheese, Hawaiian Roll and Dill Pickles

: Oklahoma-Style Meat District Sliders with New School American Cheese, Hawaiian Roll and Dill Pickles Stan Hays & Operation BBQ Relief: Sweet and Smokey Baby Back Ribs

& Operation BBQ Relief: Sweet and Smokey Baby Back Ribs Amirah Kassem : What the Cake Pushpop - Sprinkle Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookie Dough and Red Velvet

"A premier tailgate experience requires a menu you won't find anywhere else – and that's exactly what we unveiled today," said Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. "Las Vegas is going to throw the biggest Super Bowl party the world has ever seen, and the food our chefs are preparing will be a must-taste attraction."

"The sports world has been waiting for the Super Bowl to take over Las Vegas and this highly anticipated menu lives up to the hype," said Bullseye Event Group Culinary Director Chef Aaron May. "What could be better than having Bobby Flay and his pals cook you a pre-game feast while mingling with some of the biggest stars in the NFL? I can't wait for Super Bowl Sunday."

For the third-straight year, The Players Tailgate is partnering with Food Recovery Network to rescue leftover food on gameday and deliver it to those in need. Over the course of the three-year partnership, nearly 20,000 pounds of food have been donated to local food banks following Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, CA and Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ.

In addition to the Players Tailgate, Bullseye Event Group's Travel Packages for Super Bowl 58 offer fans the chance to cross the jewel event off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics. A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas includes some of the most luxurious hotels on The Strip, including the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas as well as the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Travel packages also include entrance into a Friday, February 9 welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar, and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, private motor coach transportation to and from the venue on game day, and entrance into The Players Tailgate.

To buy Super Bowl 58 tickets or learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

