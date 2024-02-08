Bullseye Event Group Announces NFL Player Roster for The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Rated as the #1 event to attend on Super Bowl Sunday, The Players Tailgate 2024 will welcome a star-studded roster of NFL players to Las Vegas, including MVPs, Pro-Bowlers, and past Super Bowl champions.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group today announced the list of NFL players confirmed to attend The Players Tailgate 2024. Celebrating its 10th anniversary – and hosted by Bobby Flay – the VIP event will take place at 4223 South Las Vegas Boulevard, next to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The site is a short walk from Allegiant Stadium, home of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. Doors open that day at 11:00 a.m. PST. Follow the link to purchase Players Tailgate tickets.

NFL players confirmed to attend The Players Tailgate 2024 include:

Cam Jordan - New Orleans Saints - DE

- New Orleans Saints - DE Austin Ekeler - Los Angeles Chargers - RB

- Los Angeles Chargers - RB Roquan Smith - Baltimore Ravens - LB

Garrett Wilson - New York Jets - WR

- New York Jets - WR Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams - WR

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins - WR

- Miami Dolphins - WR Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders - WR

- Washington Commanders - WR Ifeatu Melifonwu - Detroit Lions - CB

Eric Kendricks - Los Angeles Chargers - LB

- Los Angeles Chargers - LB Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals - TE

- Arizona Cardinals - TE Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers - WR

- Los Angeles Chargers - WR Kenny Clark - Green Bay Packers - DT

- Green Bay Packers - DT Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers - RB

- Green Bay Packers - RB Jamaal Williams - New Orleans Saints - RB

- New Orleans Saints - RB Nico Collins - Houston Texans - WR

- Houston Texans - WR Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders - WR

- Las Vegas Raiders - WR Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers - RB

- Pittsburgh Steelers - RB Alexander Mattison - Minnesota Vikings - RB

- Minnesota Vikings - RB Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks - WR

- Seattle Seahawks - WR Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts - WR

- Indianapolis Colts - WR Rome Odunze - Projected Top WR in Draft

Christian Kirk - Jacksonville Jaguars - WR

- Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers - WR

Uchenna Nwosu - Seattle Seahawks - LB

- Seattle Seahawks - LB Jakob Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders - FB

- Las Vegas Raiders - FB Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders - RB

- Washington Commanders - RB Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB

- Pittsburgh Steelers - CB D'Wayne Eskridge - Seattle Seahawks - WR

Joshua Kelley - Los Angeles Chargers - RB

- Los Angeles Chargers - RB Brevin Jordan - Houston Texans - TE

- Houston Texans - TE Tre Tucker - Las Vegas Raiders - WR

- Las Vegas Raiders - WR Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers - S

- Carolina Panthers - S DeAndre Carter - Las Vegas Raiders - WR

- Las Vegas Raiders - WR Shaquem Griffin - Seattle Seahawks - LB

Greg Rousseau - Buffalo Bills - DE

- Buffalo Bills - DE Asante Samuel Jr - Los Angeles Chargers - CB

- Los Angeles Chargers - CB K.J. Osborn - Minnesota Vikings - WR

Chidobe Awuzie - Cincinnati Bengals - CB

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers - WR

- Los Angeles Chargers - WR Bobby Okereke - New York Giants - LB

- New York Giants - LB Otito Ogbonnia - Los Angeles Chargers - DT

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - Cleveland Browns - QB

- - QB Samson Ebukam - Indianapolis Colts - DE

- Indianapolis Colts - DE Zack Kuntz - New York Jets - TE

- New York Jets - TE Nick Saldiveri - New Orleans Saints - OL

- New Orleans Saints - OL Dallis Flowers - Indianapolis Colts - CB

- Indianapolis Colts - CB Chris Evans - Cincinnati Bengals - RB

- Cincinnati Bengals - RB Harvey Armstrong - NFL Alumni

- NFL Alumni Eric Dickerson - NFL Alumni, HOFer

- NFL Alumni, HOFer Al Daring - NFL Alumni

- NFL Alumni Rick DeMulling - NFL Alumni

"Year after year, we continue to focus on ways to distinguish ourselves as the leader for entertainment and hospitality and remain the premier event to attend on Super Bowl Sunday," said Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. "What makes the Players Tailgate so unique is that we provide fans the opportunity to rub elbows with current and former NFL stars, all while eating elevated pre-game meals prepared by world-class chefs, and we are really excited about this year's lineup."

The 2024 Players Tailgate features limited inventory of reserved VIP Cabanas for parties of 6 or 12, which includes:

VIP Reserved Cabana for 6:

Six (6) Players Tailgate tickets with VIP Reserved Cabana Access

Lounge Seating

Meet & Greet with player at your private cabana

Photo with player and your group in your cabana

Hors D'ouvres

Dedicated bottle service with liquor upgrades available of your choice

VIP Hostess for Cabana

VIP Reserved Cabana for 12:

Twelve (12) Players Tailgate tickets with VIP Reserved Cabana Access

Lounge Seating

Meet & Greet with player at your private cabana

Photo with player and your group in your cabana

Hors D'ouvres

Dedicated bottle service with liquor upgrades available of your choice

VIP Hostess for Cabana

Bullseye Event Group also recently announced a collaboration with Roc Nation and D'USSÉ at The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The D'USSÉ Lounge is an exclusive area where guests are invited to indulge in D'USSÉ signature cocktails and will include a D'USSÉ XO cognac tasting station, hand rolled cigars, and more. The setup features an elegant display showcasing the premium D'USSÉ XO cognac, complete with branded glassware and informative materials detailing the craftsmanship behind this high-end spirit.

To buy Super Bowl 58 tickets or learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

ABOUT BULLSEYE EVENT GROUP

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Bullseye Event Group has been providing Super Bowl and Masters travel packages since 1988. Founder and CEO Kyle Kinnett has built the company from its origins in the secondary ticket and sports travel industry to a premier sports-centric hospitality company that was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. Its roster is headlined by The Players Tailgate – the #1 pregame Super Bowl experience – and NFL partners including NFL Alumni Association, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans for in-season VIP tailgate experiences.

