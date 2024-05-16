Bullseye Event Group Announces Pro Football VIP Tailgates Return for the 2024 Season in Eight Major Cities

Exclusive Tailgates in 8 Pro Football Markets, celebrity chef curated menus and pre-game entertainment to elevate game days around the country.
INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the NFL announces its 2024 season schedule, excitement is at an all-time high. Bullseye Event Group, an official partner of 8 professional teams, announces the return of their best- in- class VIP Tailgate experiences in the following cities: Denver, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.
Each city offers a unique tailgate experience, celebrating local flavors and football traditions. As the pioneer in elevated pre-game events, Bullseye's VIP Tailgates are slated on game days across the nation. Located on the stadium grounds or walking distance, the game is always steps away. The tailgate menus are celebrity chef curated featuring elevated tailgate cuisine, premium beverages and team specific entertainment.
"With the release of the NFL schedule, the anticipation for game days has never been higher. Our VIP Tailgates are designed to create a VIP pre-dame experience it amidst a festival of food and fun. This year, we've enriched our offerings with exceptional menus and beverages, expanded our combo ticket packages and enhanced group sales options to welcome even more fans into the Bullseye family," said CEO, Kyle Kinnett.
About Bullseye Event Group
Based in Indianapolis, Bullseye Event Group has been at the forefront of sports hospitality since 1988. Known for its prestigious Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday, the company offers unparalleled experiences at major pro football games, consistently redefining what it means to celebrate the sport. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America's fastest-growing companies, Bullseye continues to set the standard for game day festivities.
VIP Tailgates:
Broncos VIP Tailgate
Browns VIP Tailgate
Bucs VIP Tailgate
Colts VIP Tailgate
Lions VIP Tailgate
Rams VIP Tailgate
Saints VIP Tailgate
Titans VIP Tailgate
Combo Ticket Packages: Available at Colts, Lions and Browns tailgates, these packages offer fans special pricing on combined game and tailgate tickets—an ideal choice for the complete game day experience.
Group Sales Opportunities: Tailored for businesses and large groups, these options provide a fantastic setting for corporate hospitality and client entertainment, ensuring a memorable experience with every touchdown.
Sponsorship Opportunities:
Recognizing the value of connecting with dedicated sports fans, Bullseye Event Group offers diverse sponsorship opportunities. Brands can engage directly with a passionate audience, leveraging customized activations that enhance visibility and interaction at each event.
Booking and Additional Information:
Tickets for all VIP Tailgate events are now on sale. To secure your spot or learn more about sponsorship and group sales, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or contact 317-800-5689.
Media Contact
Kyle Kinnett, Bullseye Event Group, 317-800-5689, [email protected], https://bullseyeeventgroup.com
SOURCE Bullseye Event Group
Share this article