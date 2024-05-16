Bullseye Event Group Announces Pro Football VIP Tailgates Return for the 2024 Season in Eight Major Cities

This year, we've enriched our offerings with exceptional menus and beverages, expanded our combo ticket packages and enhanced group sales options to welcome even more fans into the Bullseye family," said CEO, Kyle Kinnett. Post this

"With the release of the NFL schedule, the anticipation for game days has never been higher. Our VIP Tailgates are designed to create a VIP pre-dame experience it amidst a festival of food and fun. This year, we've enriched our offerings with exceptional menus and beverages, expanded our combo ticket packages and enhanced group sales options to welcome even more fans into the Bullseye family," said CEO, Kyle Kinnett.

About Bullseye Event Group

Based in Indianapolis, Bullseye Event Group has been at the forefront of sports hospitality since 1988. Known for its prestigious Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday, the company offers unparalleled experiences at major pro football games, consistently redefining what it means to celebrate the sport. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America's fastest-growing companies, Bullseye continues to set the standard for game day festivities.

VIP Tailgates:

Broncos VIP Tailgate

Browns VIP Tailgate

Bucs VIP Tailgate

Colts VIP Tailgate

Lions VIP Tailgate

Rams VIP Tailgate

Saints VIP Tailgate

Titans VIP Tailgate

Combo Ticket Packages: Available at Colts, Lions and Browns tailgates, these packages offer fans special pricing on combined game and tailgate tickets—an ideal choice for the complete game day experience.

Group Sales Opportunities: Tailored for businesses and large groups, these options provide a fantastic setting for corporate hospitality and client entertainment, ensuring a memorable experience with every touchdown.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Recognizing the value of connecting with dedicated sports fans, Bullseye Event Group offers diverse sponsorship opportunities. Brands can engage directly with a passionate audience, leveraging customized activations that enhance visibility and interaction at each event.

Booking and Additional Information:

Tickets for all VIP Tailgate events are now on sale. To secure your spot or learn more about sponsorship and group sales, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or contact 317-800-5689.

