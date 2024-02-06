Bullseye Event Group Presents the D'USSÉ Lounge at The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

The partnership between Bullseye Event Group, Roc Nation and D'USSÉ cognac will continue through next season at all in-season VIP tailgate events across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group today announced a collaboration with Roc Nation and D'USSÉ at The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The 10th annual event features a star-studded lineup headlined by host Bobby Flay, 17 other world-renowned chefs, and more than 50 current NFL stars. The D'USSÉ Lounge is an exclusive area where guests are invited to indulge in D'USSÉ signature cocktails and features a D'USSÉ XO cognac tasting station, hand rolled cigars, and more.

The D'USSÉ Lounge is a truly sophisticated experience. The setup features an elegant display showcasing the premium D'USSÉ XO cognac, complete with branded glassware and informative materials detailing the craftsmanship behind this high-end spirit.

"World-class tailgate food needs to be paired with an appropriate cocktail, so this collaboration with Roc Nation and D'USSÉ, two companies owned by the legendary rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur Jay-Z is the perfect fit," said Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. "With limited availability, the D'USSÉ Lounge guests will have exclusive access to a high-end, VIP tailgate experience, once again bolstering Bullseye Event Group as the industry leader in sports hospitality."

Celebrating its 10th anniversary – and hosted by Chef Bobby Flay – The Players Tailgate will take place at 4223 South Las Vegas Boulevard, next to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The site is a short walk from Allegiant Stadium, home of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. Doors open that day at 11:00 a.m. PST. Follow the link to purchase Players Tailgate tickets.

In addition to the Players Tailgate, Bullseye Event Group's Travel Packages for Super Bowl 58 offer fans the chance to cross the jewel event off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics. A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas includes some of the most luxurious hotels on The Strip, including the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas as well as the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Travel packages also include entrance into a Friday, February 9 welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar, and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, private motor coach transportation to and from the venue on game day, and entrance into The Players Tailgate.

To buy Super Bowl 58 tickets or learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

ABOUT BULLSEYE EVENT GROUP

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Bullseye Event Group has been providing Super Bowl and Masters travel packages since 1988. Founder and CEO Kyle Kinnett has built the company from its origins in the secondary ticket and sports travel industry to a premier sports-centric hospitality company that was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. Its roster is headlined by The Players Tailgate – the #1 pregame Super Bowl experience – and NFL partners including NFL Alumni Association, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans for in-season VIP tailgate experiences.

ABOUT D'USSÉ COGNAC

D'USSÉ [dew-say] is a bold new expression of Cognac that dares the palate like never before. Born from the prestigious Chateau de Cognac, France, D'USSÉ blends over 200 years of tradition with the inspiration of a passionate Cellar Master who set out to create his own legacy. The D'USSÉ Cognac range consists of VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) and XO (Extra Old) qualities.

For more information please visit http://www.DUSSE.com

The D'USSÉ® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

