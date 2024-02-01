BullseyeBore Core Raises over $200,000, 10-times its Kickstarter Goal within 48 Hours of Launch - the Ingenious Accessory Ensures Drill Holes are Always Straight

My idea for BullseyeBore was born while implementing electronic instrumentation and measuring tools for constructing high-speed rail lines. Those tools used software and sensors which I realized could have other applications, especially in the construction and DIY fields Post this

"My idea for BullseyeBore was born while implementing electronic instrumentation and measuring tools for constructing high-speed rail lines. Those tools used software and sensors which I realized could have other applications, especially in the construction and DIY fields," said John Cerwin, BullseyeBore Founder. "Utilizing that knowledge, I set out to make power tools easier and more precise. The 'Core' revolutionizes power drilling, making drilling straight, AKA perpendicular to the work surface, easier for everyone from the novice, to the DIY'er, to professionals."

BullseyeBore Core connects to any common commercial electric power drill. It projects light patterns on the work surface to instantly indicate drill alignment or misalignment. It fits any standard drill bit up to 0.5", operates in any orientation, and against flat or curved work surfaces. It's also safe to use.

BullseyeBore Core can easily be used on walls, floors, ceilings, and worksurfaces at any angle. Traditionally drills offer built-in bubble levels for this purpose, but bubble levels only work if the worksurface is completely parallel to the plane of the earth. BullseyeBore Core does not have this limitation - it works in any orientation and doesn't depend on gravity.

BullseyeBore Core Features:

Works with Common Commercial Power Drills: BullseyeBore Core is designed to work with thousands of common standard electric drills and drill chucks. It also attaches and detaches easily.

Productivity: BullseyeBore Core becomes part of the drill and provides the ability to align a drill quickly and consistently. This leads to faster jobs and greater productivity.

Safe to Use: If a foreign object mistakenly comes into contact with BullseyeBore Core during rotation, the connection between BullseyeBore Core and the drill chuck is immediately broken, and the Core's rotation ceases (even if the drill bit is still spinning).

Non-Contact: Unlike traditional drill guides, drill cups, or drill blocks, BullseyeBore Core does not need to contact the worksurface and thus will not scratch or mar it during normal operation. It also safely frees up your second hand and does not block or obstruct views of the drill bit or worksurface during a drilling operation.

Patented Technology: The combined BullseyeBore drill alignment technologies are covered under several US and Foreign patents or patents pending.

Additional Attributes: BullseyeBore Core is small, lightweight, powered off two inexpensive coin cell batteries, available in red or high visibility green, and in configurations for standard length or longer length drill bits.

For more information and to pre-order BullseyeBore Core, visit the Kickstarter campaign page or BullseyeBore.com.

About BullseyeBore:

BullseyeBore is a family of drill and tool alignment devices and accessories. The BullseyeBore brand exists with a simple singular mission to make our customers' work, projects, and lives easier via the use of our innovative products.

BullseyeBore Core is the first of several planned products under the BullseyeBore brand name. The "Core" solves the most common problem faced by an estimated 100 million people around the world that use a power drill every day, which is how to always drill straight (perpendicular to the worksurface). Whether you are a novice, seasoned DIY, or a pro, BullseyeBore Core allows you to always drill straight, with your own drill, and in a safe, simple, and easy to understand visual format.

Media Contact

Colin Trethewey, BullseyeBore, 813.480.1354, [email protected], https://www.bullseyebore.com/

SOURCE BullseyeBore