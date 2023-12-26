Bundle up to spend flexible spending account (FSA) dollars before the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline with 10 exclusive product bundles from FSA Store

From high-end skincare to high-tech health and diagnostic products to everyday essentials, FSA Store offers product bundles to help shoppers spend FSA dollars wisely and efficiently before the December 31 deadline
DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Giving gifts to loved ones is a highlight of the holiday season, but the end of the year is also an opportunity for shoppers to give themselves the gift of better health while protecting their tax-free healthcare funds. For the millions of flexible spending account (FSA) users who face a December 31 use-it-or-use it deadline, this is the time to manage last-minute spending and avoid forfeiting an average of $300 to a missed deadline. FSA Store® makes it easy and efficient to spend FSA funds by offering exclusive product bundles that allow consumers to find and buy related products that are grouped according to popular themes or needs.
"Our exclusive product bundles are the perfect way to spend funds – whether you have $20 or $200 in your FSA – on items that you will use every day," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer at Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSA Store. "In a matter of minutes, you can check your FSA shopping off your list while purchasing items that meet your specific health needs."
Check out these popular FSA Store bundles for fast, easy FSA shopping:
- The Family Essentials Bundle features some of the best-selling essentials for ensuring you and your loved ones stay healthy, including a first aid kit, no-touch thermometer, disinfecting wipes, and over-the-counter mainstays such as pain relievers and allergy medication.
- The Peter Thomas Roth Bundle will help you create your ultimate glow-up routine with breakthrough formulas that deliver astonishing results. From sunscreen to complexion correction pads, this bundle helps you give your skin the pampering it deserves.
- The Pain Relief Trio Bundle — Caring Mill(TM) by Aura will help you ease joint and muscle pain so you don't have to miss out on life. This massage gun trio will send waves of healing vibrations through your muscle tissue to soothe soreness, relieve chronic pain, and accelerate muscle recovery.
- The Hi-Tech Travel Bundle lets you take hi-tech healing on the go with a mini massage gun, a portable light therapy tool for addressing acne, and a portable vibration therapy device for delivering pinpoint relief for tension and improved range of motion.
- The Medicine Cabinet Necessities Bundle will help you ensure your medicine cabinet is well supplied with essentials including Tylenol, allergy relief, cold and flu remedies, and a quality thermometer.
- The Best Seller Steals Bundle collects some of our trusted favorites. Save on best-sellers like Neutrogena cleansing wipes, Pedialyte, and Aquaphor.
- The MDSolarSciences Daily Defense Trio provides what you need to protect your skin from sun exposure. With a lightweight mineral creme, a tinted creme, and a solar stick, you'll be ready for the beach or other outdoor activities.
- The Home Diagnostics Bundle brings healthcare into the comfort of your home with convenient, affordable solutions for heart monitoring, oral health detection, and more to help detect issues early.
- The Allergy & Sinus Bundle offers relief for the overlapping symptoms of allergies and sinus infections. Conquer the symptoms with allergy relief tablets, nasal spray, and a personal steam inhaler.
- The Hyperice Normatec Bundle provides dynamic air compression technology to give you a pain-relieving massage. Seven levels of pressure and ZoneBoost(TM) biomimicry are designed to support muscle recovery.
An important difference between FSA Store and other online retailers at this time of year, is that FSA Store helps to ensure purchases are deducted from an account holder's 2023 funds by processing transactions at the time of purchase, not at the time of shipping (which is the standard online retail practice). This is critical for consumers who need to spend funds within the calendar year to avoid a forfeiture. For example, if a purchase is made on FSA Store at 11:30 p.m. on December 31, FSA Store charges at that time, helping to ensure that they are deducted from the individual's 2023 FSA funds. If that same purchase is made on other online retail sites, the funds are most likely charged to the FSA when the order ships, which in this case, would be 2024.
To learn more about the FSA deadline and how to spend funds before Dec. 31, visit FSAstore.com and the FSA Learning Center.
