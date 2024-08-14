Bundled Management Solutions Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Bundled Management Solutions announced it has been recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. Post this

Bundled Management Solutions is building the nation's premier residential services platform through best-in-class technology and customer-centric teamwork. Bundled is a national network of regional property management firms providing a full range of management, maintenance, and other ancillary services to homeowner associations and real estate investor properties. Bundled leverages an experienced team, integrated technology, and a highly professional local approach to provide property owners with essential management services. For more information, please visit https://www.bundledmgmt.com/.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate Industries. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $7 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, visit shorecp.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Michael Corey, Bundled Management Solutions, 1 (773) 572-1600, [email protected] , https://www.bundledmgmt.com/

SOURCE Bundled Management Solutions