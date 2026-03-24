Bunkerhill Health Named to Fast Company's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Carebricks gives teams the ability to create AI agents around their exact workflows and constraints, so they can move quickly, iterate freely, and see real impact in practice. Post this

Bunkerhill's approach represents a departure from traditional healthcare technology. Rather than delivering predefined solutions or narrow point tools, the company works directly with health systems to identify their most pressing challenges and rapidly build AI-powered workflows tailored to those needs. This allows organizations to move from idea to live deployment in days, not months, and to expand from a single workflow to enterprise-wide adoption.

Across leading institutions, Carebricks is already being used to operationalize agentic AI workflows across dozens of use cases, enabling teams to turn ideas into real-world action across clinical and operational domains. Rather than stopping at insight, these workflows are designed to carry work through to completion, automating next steps so execution happens automatically and manual work is reduced.

"Innovation in healthcare isn't about introducing another tool, it's about changing how problems get solved," said Nishith Khandwala, co-founder and CEO of Bunkerhill Health. "We've taken a different approach. Instead of starting with a predefined solution, we start with each health system's priorities and build together from there. Carebricks gives teams the ability to create AI agents around their exact workflows and constraints, so they can move quickly, iterate freely, and see real impact in practice."

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies spotlights organizations that are shaping the future of business," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's honorees are setting new standards for innovation and impact across industries."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com and will be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Bunkerhill Health

Bunkerhill Health works alongside health systems and hospitals to help them operationalize their ideas with unmatched speed and flexibility. Our AI-powered platform, Carebricks, serves as healthcare's system of action, enabling clinical and operational teams across the enterprise to design, test, and deploy AI agents in days, not months or years. These agents reason across health system data, make contextual decisions, and take appropriate real-world actions to reduce manual work and improve patient care. By driving the cost of experimentation and iteration toward zero, Carebricks enables health systems to expand what they can imagine, build, and sustain. Learn more at bunkerhillhealth.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Sean Bennett, Bunkerhill Health, 1 6308424330, [email protected], https://www.bunkerhillhealth.com/

SOURCE Bunkerhill Health