Bunleang S. Kors Releases English-Khmer Bilingual Book Series Supporting Language Preservation and Education

Bilingual Book Series Promotes Language Learning and Preservation Bunleang S. Kors releases an English-Khmer educational book collection designed to support bilingual development, medical terminology access, and the preservation of the Khmer language

BURNSVILLE, Miss., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bunleang S. Kors, an English medical interpreter based in the United States, has released a collection of bilingual English-Khmer educational books designed to support language learning and contribute to the preservation of the Khmer language for future generations.

The collection includes practical phrase dictionaries, medical terminology references, and illustrated children's books aimed at early bilingual development. The books are written for learners of all ages seeking structured support in understanding English and Khmer vocabulary.

Among the published titles are English-Khmer Phrases Dictionary, English-Khmer Phrases Medical Dictionary Volume 1, English-Khmer Phrases Medical Dictionary Volume 2, What Where Who and Why: English-Khmer, Same and Similar Sounds English-Khmer, My First Baby Colors Book English-Khmer, and My ABC Animals Book English-Khmer.

The phrase dictionaries focus on practical vocabulary and accessible grammar explanations to assist Cambodian learners in building English proficiency. The medical dictionary volumes are designed to support readers who require bilingual terminology in healthcare-related settings.

The children's books introduce foundational vocabulary through visual learning formats. My First Baby Colors Book English-Khmer uses illustrated examples to teach young readers vocabulary in both languages, while My ABC Animals Book English-Khmer presents animals from A to Z with corresponding translations to reinforce early literacy skills.

Kors states that his long-term goal is to help preserve the Cambodian language by contributing to accessible educational resources. As a professional interpreter, he has worked closely with language translation in medical environments and recognizes the value of clear communication across cultures.

"I hope to play a small part in translating the English language into Cambodian and helping to keep it alive for years to come," said Kors.

The books are available through major online retailers, and additional information about the collection can be found at the author's official website.

Website: https://bunleangbooks.com/

