Buoyant and SUSE Expand Partnership to Provide Secure Edge Computing Deployments

Keith Basil, Edge general manager, of SUSE. "Delivering the world's fastest, lightest and most secure edge computing platform is critical for our customers. Post this

As an increasingly important part of the cloud native landscape, the edge computing system processes data at the "edge" of the network, close to where it is generated. This enables increased speed and responsiveness compared to the centralized approach, especially critical at scale.

"The rapid rise of edge computing is driven by the explosive growth in connected devices, from security cameras to oil rigs to autonomous vehicles," explained William Morgan, Buoyant CEO and one of the creators of Linkerd. "Unfortunately, while edge computing is an increasingly critical use case, building a reliable, secure, and manageable edge architecture today is far from trivial."

To address the challenge of making edge computing safe, secure, and reliable, Buoyant is extending Linkerd's "data plane," or network backbone, to include non-Kubernetes workloads. This will allow edge computing devices as well as legacy workloads to participate in the mesh and gain its security and reliability benefits—factors that are critical for Industrial IoT verticals.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Buoyant on this important initiative next year," said Keith Basil, Edge general manager, of SUSE. "Delivering the world's fastest, lightest and most secure edge computing platform is critical for our customers. Our collaborative work on Linkerd mesh expansion is key to achieving that goal and will help connect both the smallest and oldest systems into the modern Kubernetes-oriented world."

With both companies focused on providing security and scalability for customers, expanding the partnership between SUSE and Buoyant is natural. Linkerd, and its enterprise-focused cousin, Linkerd Enterprise, provide secure, reliable communication between endpoints, a unique "microproxy" architecture written in Rust, and full support for the ARM64 architectures common in edge deployments. SUSE's powerful suite of edge-capable Kubernetes orchestration and management tools, including K3s, RKE2, and Rancher Prime, solve the challenges of how to deploy and maintain edge workloads at scale.

For the first time, the Buoyant and SUSE Edge teams will demo these edge capabilities, including some of the upcoming mesh expansion features in Linkerd 2.15, at KubeCon North America, November 6-9, 2023, in Chicago, IL. Visit us at Buoyant Booth #D10 and Rancher by SUSE Booth #C4 to learn more.

About Buoyant

Founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould in 2015, Buoyant pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, the open source service mesh. Buoyant's enterprise-focused Linkerd Enterprise service mesh powers the critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. For more information, visit buoyant.io.

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an open source, ultralight, ultra-simple service mesh for Kubernetes. Created in 2016, Linkerd was the first service mesh project and the one to introduce the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. Linkerd is a graduated project of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). For more information, visit linkerd.io.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), Rancher and NeuVector. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Media Contact

Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of Buoyant), 1 7034449494, [email protected], https://linkerd.io/

SOURCE Buoyant