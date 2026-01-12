Buoyant and TestifySec Partner to Accelerate FedRAMP Authorization for Kubernetes Environments

Joint solution combines FIPS-validated service mesh with AI-powered compliance automation, reducing FedRAMP timelines from months to weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buoyant, the creator of Linkerd and leader in service mesh for Kubernetes, and TestifySec, the AI-powered compliance automation platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations accelerate their FedRAMP Authorization to Operate (ATO). The partnership combines Buoyant's FIPS-validated service mesh with TestifySec's automated gap analysis and System Security Plan (SSP) generation, enabling modern software companies to achieve federal compliance in weeks rather than months.

FedRAMP authorization has traditionally required $500K+ in consulting fees and 6-12 months of manual documentation work—a barrier that locks out 80% of software companies from the federal market. By combining Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd's FIPS 140-2/140-3 validated encryption with TestifySec's AI engine that automatically maps and documents pipeline evidence to NIST 800-53 controls, organizations can now achieve compliance readiness with dramatically reduced time, cost, and engineering burden.

The Challenge: Compliance Complexity Meets Cloud-Native Architecture

As organizations modernize their infrastructure with Kubernetes, they face a dual challenge: implementing the technical security controls required for FedRAMP while generating the documentation that proves compliance. NIST 800-53 SC-8 (Transmission Confidentiality and Integrity) requires FIPS-validated encryption for all data in transit—a requirement that becomes exponentially complex in microservices architectures where hundreds of services communicate constantly.

"The shift to Kubernetes has created a massive compliance documentation gap," said Cole Kennedy, CEO at TestifySec. "Organizations can implement FIPS-validated encryption with Linkerd, but then spend months manually documenting how that implementation satisfies each NIST control. Our AI engine eliminates that bottleneck by automatically mapping technical evidence to compliance requirements."

How the Partnership Works

Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd provides automatic mutual TLS (mTLS) encryption for all service-to-service communication within Kubernetes clusters, using FIPS-validated cryptographic modules. This addresses the core technical requirement of SC-8 and related encryption controls.

TestifySec completes the compliance picture with its pipeline-native platform built on in-toto, a CNCF graduated project that has become the standard for software supply chain security. The platform:

Automates evidence collection directly from CI/CD pipelines, capturing cryptographically signed attestations of every build, test, scan, and deployment

Stores evidence immutably in Archivista, TestifySec's evidence store built on in-toto, providing tamper-proof audit trails with full provenance

Maps evidence to NIST 800-53 controls including SC-8, SC-13, and SC-23 using AI-powered control mapping

Generates SSP documentation in OSCAL format within minutes versus weeks of manual work

Identifies gaps where additional controls or documentation are needed

Critically, TestifySec also satisfies FedRAMP's continuous monitoring requirement—often the most resource-intensive aspect of maintaining authorization. The platform provides ongoing validation of a system's security posture through automated monthly reporting of compliance gaps, eliminating the manual effort that typically consumes compliance teams post-authorization.

"FedRAMP authorization for Kubernetes has been notoriously difficult because the complexity of cloud-native architectures doesn't fit neatly into traditional compliance frameworks," said William Morgan, CEO at Buoyant. "Together, Linkerd and TestifySec are giving organizations a complete path from implementation to authorization with the ability to 'drop in' FIPS-validated encryption and provide automated proof that the security controls work."

Key Benefits for Joint Customers

The Buoyant-TestifySec partnership delivers:

Accelerated Timeline: Reduce FedRAMP assessment preparation from 6-12 months to 2-3 weeks by combining automated mTLS deployment with AI-powered documentation generation.

Cost Reduction: Eliminate $500K+ in compliance consulting fees by automating gap analysis and SSP generation that previously required manual effort.

Zero Developer Friction: Linkerd's automatic mTLS requires no application code changes, while TestifySec collects evidence directly from CI/CD pipelines without developer involvement.

Continuous Compliance: Move from point-in-time audits to true continuous monitoring with automated evidence collection, monthly vulnerability scan reporting, and POA&M tracking that satisfies FedRAMP's ongoing authorization requirements.

Trusted Supply Chain Foundation: Linkerd and in-toto (which powers TestifySec's evidence store) are both CNCF graduated projects, providing the security and governance assurance that federal customers require.

Built for AWS and Cloud-Native Environments

Both solutions are available on the AWS Marketplace, enabling streamlined procurement for organizations already using AWS contracts. Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd deploys seamlessly on Amazon EKS, while TestifySec integrates with existing CI/CD pipelines and AWS services. For federal buyers, both Buoyant and TestifySec are available through Carahsoft, the trusted government IT solutions provider, simplifying acquisition through existing contract vehicles. Organizations can leverage their existing AWS spend commitments or government contracts to accelerate their FedRAMP journey.

Availability

The joint solution is available immediately. Organizations can:

Deploy Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd from the AWS Marketplace

Request a TestifySec gap analysis at testifysec.com

Contact either company for a joint demonstration

About Buoyant

Buoyant is the creator of Linkerd, the first open-source service mesh for cloud-native applications. Linkerd provides a lightweight, high-performance solution for securing, observing, and managing service-to-service communication in Kubernetes environments. Buoyant is dedicated to ensuring that organizations can adopt cloud-native technologies without compromising on performance or security. For more information, visit buoyant.io.

About TestifySec

TestifySec is a pipeline-native, AI-driven compliance platform that transforms software supply chain data into audit-ready evidence for frameworks like FedRAMP, SOC 2, and NIST 800-53. By integrating directly with Git, CI/CD pipelines, and security tools, it captures cryptographically signed provenance of every commit, build, and release—replacing manual screenshots and spreadsheets with continuous, verifiable control monitoring. The platform's AI engine automates gap analysis, generates compliance documentation, and provides developer remediation guidance, reducing what traditionally takes months and hundreds of thousands of dollars to just hours. For more information, visit testifysec.com.

Media Contact

Ray George, Buoyant, 1 6509223825, [email protected], https://www.buoyant.io/

SOURCE Buoyant