Buoyant Announces Linkerd 2.14 with Improved Enterprise Multi-cluster, Gateway API Conformance, and more

Improved Enterprise Multi-cluster

Linkerd 2.14 introduces improved multi-cluster support for clusters deployed on a shared flat network. Increasingly common in enterprise environments, this network architecture allows pods in different clusters to establish TCP connections with each other. Linkerd takes advantage of this ability to add a new "gateway-less" mode for cross-cluster communication. In this mode, Linkerd establishes cross-cluster connections across clusters without transiting a multi-cluster gateway, resulting in:

Improved performance by reducing the latency of cross-cluster calls;

Improved security by preserving workload identity in mTLS calls across clusters; and

Reduced cloud spend by reducing the amount of traffic that is routed through the multi-cluster gateway.

In addition, Linkerd ensures that these cross-cluster connections are established with all the same guarantees as in-cluster connections, i.e., they are fully transparent to the application with the same security, reliability, and observability capabilities, including encryption, authentication, and Zero Trust authorization policies. This mode is also purely additive, and in heterogeneous network environments where flat networks are not possible, Linkerd's existing gateway-based approach functions as normal.

Importantly, this new multi-cluster support retains a critical aspect to Linkerd's design—independence of clusters as a way of isolating security and failure domains. Each cluster runs its own Linkerd control plane, and the failure of a single cluster cannot take down the service mesh on other clusters.

For more details on Linkerd's new support for multi-cluster across flat networks, see Enterprise multi-cluster at scale: supporting flat networks in Linkerd.

Gateway API Conformance

Beginning with the Linkerd 2.12 release, Linkerd has been on the forefront of adopting Kubernetes's new Gateway API as the core configuration mechanism for Linkerd, including for features such as Zero Trust authorization policy and dynamic request routing. Adopting the Gateway API brings a host of benefits for users, from providing standardized mechanisms for configuring complex resources such as classes of HTTP requests to providing a uniform API across ingress and service meshes to—reduction of additional configuration surface area, since the Gateway configuration resources that already live on the cluster.

"Linkerd's conformance to the mesh profile of the Gateway API is a big step forward for the project," said Rob Scott, Gateway API maintainer and Staff Software Engineer at Google. "We're thrilled to see Linkerd further cement the Gateway API as the standard mechanism for configuring not just ingress but service mesh functionality on Kubernetes."

To upgrade Linkerd 2.14 or install it new, start with our Getting Started Guide.

About Buoyant

Buoyant was founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould in 2015. They pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, the open source, open governance service mesh. Today, Buoyant's software powers critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. Buoyant investors include Google Ventures, Benchmark, #ANGELS, A Capital and SV Angel. For more information, visit buoyant.io.

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an open source, ultralight, ultra-simple service mesh for Kubernetes. Created in 2016, Linkerd was the first service mesh project and the one to introduce the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. Linkerd is a graduated project of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). For more information, visit linkerd.io.

