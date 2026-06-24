Linkerd is mission-critical infrastructure for companies and systems that people around the world rely on every day. - William Morgan, Founder & CEO of Buoyant Post this

Automated Trust Anchor Rotation Eliminates Downtime Risks

To eliminate a primary cause of mutual TLS (mTLS) operational failures, Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd 2.20 embeds a native trust anchor rotation operator. While Linkerd strictly enforces isolated, encrypted communications across applications, executing manual root-of-trust updates across highly active production clusters historically carried configuration risks. Missteps during manual rotation frequently result in communication gridlocks across service topologies. This new trust anchor rotation operator can fully automate the trust anchor rotation process, placing all the necessary guardrails in place to minimize or eliminate application downtime.

Industry-First Support for Windows Mesh Expansion

Extending secure connectivity boundaries beyond containers, Linkerd 2.20 introduces native architectural support for Windows Virtual Machines running external to Kubernetes clusters. Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd is the first service mesh to deliver formalized support for non-containerized Windows legacy applications. Utilizing Linkerd's Rust-based dataplane microproxies, external Windows workloads can now enter the mesh topology to inherit comprehensive mTLS encryption, precise retries, timeouts, circuit-breaking logic, and multi-cluster routing capabilities.

Rate-Limit-Aware Load Balancing and Resource Optimization

The update introduces foundational improvements to Linkerd's latency-aware load-balancing algorithms. Linkerd 2.20 introduces rate-limit awareness directly into routing logic, dynamically adapting load distribution away from overloaded upstream targets to preserve overall platform throughput.

Engineers operating high-capacity or highly volatile clusters will also realize significant resource optimizations. Version 2.20 features a refactored internal destination controller that structures common cluster states, cutting control plane memory consumption by up to 85% during rapid pod churn. Furthermore, native Kubernetes sidecar orchestration has been promoted to general availability and made the default, resolving container sequence anomalies and initialization races during batch Job executions.

"Linkerd is mission-critical infrastructure for companies and systems that people around the world rely on every day," said William Morgan, Founder & CEO of Buoyant. "Our goal for the 2.20 release was to eliminate the operational complexities that crop up when Kubernetes platforms are truly pushed to their limits, and we worked hand-in-hand with our customers to ensure Linkerd allows them to deliver even the most complex of capabilities seamlessly and reliably at scale."

To download Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd 2.20 or view the technical documentation and upgrade guidance, visit buoyant.io.

About Buoyant

Buoyant was founded by senior infrastructure engineers to redefine cloud-native application security and reliability. As the original creator and primary maintainer of Linkerd, the world's lightest and fastest service mesh, Buoyant delivers enterprise-grade software and operational expertise to organizations scaling critical cloud infrastructure globally. Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd (BEL) is free to implement across non-production environments and remains permanently free for production operations at companies maintaining fewer than 50 total employees.

Media Contact

Ray George, Buoyant, 1 6509223825, [email protected], https://www.buoyant.io/

SOURCE Buoyant