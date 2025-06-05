Burford Perry Recognized by 2025 Chambers USA Guide for Commercial Litigation Expertise

Burford Perry has been recognized in the prestigious 2025 Chambers USA Guide for its exceptional work in Commercial Litigation. Partners Robert Burford and Matt Parks also received individual accolades, with clients praising their high intelligence, creative arguments, and outstanding advocacy. This recognition underscores the firm's dedication to client satisfaction and its ability to achieve superior results in complex disputes.

HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chambers and Partners, the prestigious, London-based international ranking agency for the legal profession, has recognized Houston law firm Burford Perry in its 2025 USA Guide for its exceptional work in commercial litigation. While Burford Perry has been repeatedly recognized in Chambers Spotlight, which identifies the best small and mid-size law firms in America's key legal markets, the Firm is proud to announce its first appearance in the Chambers USA Guide, which identifies the best lawyers and law firms of any size in the USA.

To assemble its guides, Chambers conducts independent research on lawyers and firms through numerous confidential interviews with clients and lawyers, as well as an analysis of detailed submissions of recent legal work and accomplishments. To be recognized in Chambers, law firms and lawyers must demonstrate verifiable evidence of their superior legal expertise, exemplary professionalism, and exceptional client service, along with cost-effective results that save clients time and money. Only the very best are included in the Chambers USA Guide.

"Burford Perry has a high level of intelligence and analytics," one client told Chambers researchers. "The firm has a very keen skill for formulating creative and persuasive arguments. The team's writing and advocacy skills are outstanding."

The 2025 USA Guide also individually recognizes name partner Robert Burford, who has been honored by Chambers annually as a top commercial litigator in the USA Guide for several years, and partner Matt Parks, who notches his third year on Chambers' Up and Coming list, which highlights rising stars of the legal profession, showcasing their talent and potential as top young commercial litigators. Clients' praise for Mr. Burford and Mr. Parks echoes that for the Firm.

As reported by Chambers, "Robert Burford is an extremely gifted advocate with a rare level of creativity and analytics," one client told Chambers. "He has a superior level of both written and oral advocacy."

"Matt is an excellent attorney who takes a thoughtful approach," a client said of Mr. Parks. "He focuses on the key elements to develop an understandable narrative to present to the court and jury. He is a strong advocate."

"We are immensely proud of our Chambers recognition," said name partner Brent Perry. "The firm's recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. The Firm's impressive string of consecutive trial wins over several years evidences our Firm's capability to go toe to toe with larger firms, at much lower costs. Client satisfaction, extraordinary results, and peer respect are cornerstones of our firm. Being acknowledged in the Chambers USA Guide, which is the gold standard for the legal profession due to its rigorous independent research, is a milestone of our Firm's success."

Burford Perry LLP is a Houston-based law firm comprised of seasoned trial lawyers who represent companies and individuals in business and commercial disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, energy disputes, securities fraud, owner disputes, and real estate and construction litigation. The firm has prevailed on behalf of its clients in legal jurisdictions throughout Texas and across the U.S. For more information, visit www.burfordperry.com.

