Burford Perry Secures Top Rankings in Chambers USA 2024 Guide

Burford Perry name partner Robert Burford and partner Matt Parks were again recognized by the prestigious Chambers USA for their excellence in commercial litigation. One client told Chambers that Burford "is a miracle worker," while another said Parks is "formidable, smart, and creative."

HOUSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burford Perry, a leading Houston-based business litigation firm, is thrilled to announce that two of its attorneys have again been recognized by the prestigious Chambers USA 2024 for their exceptional work in commercial litigation.

Name partner Robert Burford maintains his position on the list of leading lawyers for business lawsuits. This prestigious recognition reflects the consistent praise he receives from both clients and fellow attorneys through Chambers' rigorous interview process.

"Burford is an amazing litigator who is empathetic while being brutal in court," an unnamed client told Chambers. "He is a miracle worker."

Partner Matt Parks notches his second year on Chambers USA's Up and Coming list. This distinction highlights the rising stars of the legal profession, showcasing his talent and potential as a top young commercial litigator.

"Matt is conscientious and provides diligent follow-up," an unnamed client told Chambers. "He is formidable, smart, and creative," said another.

These individual achievements build upon Burford Perry's 2024 Chambers Regional Spotlight ranking, acknowledging the firm's reputation among business clients. Notably, this distinction is reserved for the nation's top law firms with fewer than 50 partners.

"We are immensely proud of this recognition," said name partner Brent Perry. "It's a testament to the unwavering dedication of Robert, Matt, and the entire team. Client satisfaction and peer respect are cornerstones of our firm, and being acknowledged by Chambers USA, driven by client feedback, holds a special significance."

Burford Perry LLP is a Houston-based law firm comprised of seasoned trial lawyers who represent companies and individuals in business and commercial disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, energy disputes, securities fraud, owner disputes, and real estate and construction litigation. The firm has prevailed on behalf of its clients in legal jurisdictions throughout Texas and across the U.S. For more information, visit www.burfordperry.com.

