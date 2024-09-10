Burkland Celebrates 100th Episode of Startup Success Podcast

Burkland sponsored show achieves major milestone sharing expertise to the broader startup community.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burkland, a full-service fractional CFO, HR, accounting, and tax provider, announces another key milestone in its ongoing efforts to help startups succeed. In the 100th episode of Burkland's Startup Success podcast, Chief Growth Officer Kate Adams interviews CEO & Founder Jeff Burkland and Charm Industrial CEO & Co-Founder Peter Reinhardt. Peter and Jeff discuss their work together at Segment, which Peter co-founded and led as CEO and Jeff served as a Burkland fractional CFO, before it was acquired by Twilio in 2020 for $3.2 billion. Drawing upon shared experience forming startups and helping these be successful, the two founders offer advice for startups to drive toward sustainable and long-term growth.
"Burkland is committed to giving startups the tools and resources they need to scale smartly," said Kate Adams, Chief Growth Officer at Burkland. "We launched Startup Success to provide a platform for founders, investors, and service providers to share compelling stories, new insights and trends, and advice. We're thrilled to showcase this achievement, releasing our 100th episode, proving how valuable the information on this podcast is to helping startups thrive."
Podcast audiences are growing at a rapid rate, with business intelligence platform Statista reporting there were approximately 70 million listeners in 2023 and projecting there will be 110 million listeners by 2029. As of October 2023, there were more than three million podcasts from which to choose. Statistics further show that only 10 percent of podcasts survive beyond a third episode–meaning only 300,000 make it to a fourth episode. Only an estimated 10 percent of those, approximately 30,000 podcasts, go past the 20 episode milestone.
"As the founder of Burkland and a fractional CFO for startups, I know the challenges founders face firsthand, so it was important to us to share best practices," Jeff Burkland said. "In creating Startup Success and delivering consistent, useful expertise tailored to the startup community, we're proud to offer an important resource to help others avoid potential pitfalls and achieve success more quickly."
Startup Success connects and expands a startup's network, offering advice to scale and conversations from thought leaders and experts who are passionate about ideas that work. Discussing areas such as fundraising, scaling, hiring, marketing, and more, Burkland's podcast has featured several notable guests, including:
- Lin Qiao, CEO & Co-Founder of Fireworks AI, How Fireworks AI is Transforming the Industry
- Jaclyn Chen, Co-Founder and CEO at Benepass, From Idea to Series B: The Making of a Successful Startup
- Dr. Misti Ushio, Managing Partner at Digitalis Ventures, The Intersection of Science & Startup Entrepreneurship
- John Frankel, Founder of ff Venture Capital, A VC's Optimistic Outlook on Today's Startup Landscape
- Dr. Tara Bishop and Eileen Tanghal, Co-Founders of Black Opal Ventures, How Venture Capital is Helping to Innovate Healthcare
- Gaurav Bhasin, Managing Director of Allied Advisers, Navigating the PE and M&A Landscapes: Insights for Founders
- Dan Westgarth, COO of Deel, Global Hiring & Onboarding Solutions for Startups
- Krish Ramineni, Co-Founder and CEO at Fireflies.ai, A Founder's Candid Advice on Fundraising, Making Pivots and Using Your Network
- Ryan Nece, Managing Partner at Next Play Capital, For Both Founders & Investors: How to Find Success
- Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer of Ramp, Thoughts on Fintech Now & Moving Forward
For two decades, Burkland experts have been working with startups in different stages and sectors, and more than 800 venture-backed startups are leveraging Burkland's fractional support today. For additional information, read The Smarter Startup and listen to all 100 podcast interviews featuring influential founders on Startup Success.
About Burkland
Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO, Accountancy, Tax, and HR provider, serving more than 800 venture-backed startups across the United States. SaaS, Healthcare, Fintech, Clean Energy, and Consumer startups rely on Burkland for smarter finance, accounting, People Operations, and tax guidance to grow with confidence. As a leader in market share in the industry, we pride ourselves on giving startups expertise that makes economic sense for all growth stages, ranging from Pre-Seed to Series C. Our on-demand CFOs, Accountants, People Partners, and Tax Experts give strategic guidance to ease a company's growing pains and provide insight to scale. Learn more at https://burklandassociates.com.
For media inquiries or further information, please visit Burkland's press page or contact Julie Fogerson at [email protected].
For Startup Success guest inquiries please contact the show's producer, Brenda Hernández Jaimes at [email protected].
Media Contact
Julie Fogerson, Burkland, 1 4255033154, [email protected], https://burklandassociates.com/
SOURCE Burkland
Share this article