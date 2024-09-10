Burkland Celebrates 100th Episode of Startup Success Podcast

"In creating Startup Success and delivering consistent, useful expertise tailored to the startup community, we're proud to offer an important resource to help others avoid potential pitfalls and achieve success more quickly," said Jeff Burkland. Post this

Podcast audiences are growing at a rapid rate, with business intelligence platform Statista reporting there were approximately 70 million listeners in 2023 and projecting there will be 110 million listeners by 2029. As of October 2023, there were more than three million podcasts from which to choose. Statistics further show that only 10 percent of podcasts survive beyond a third episode–meaning only 300,000 make it to a fourth episode. Only an estimated 10 percent of those, approximately 30,000 podcasts, go past the 20 episode milestone.

"As the founder of Burkland and a fractional CFO for startups, I know the challenges founders face firsthand, so it was important to us to share best practices," Jeff Burkland said. "In creating Startup Success and delivering consistent, useful expertise tailored to the startup community, we're proud to offer an important resource to help others avoid potential pitfalls and achieve success more quickly."

Startup Success connects and expands a startup's network, offering advice to scale and conversations from thought leaders and experts who are passionate about ideas that work. Discussing areas such as fundraising, scaling, hiring, marketing, and more, Burkland's podcast has featured several notable guests, including:

For two decades, Burkland experts have been working with startups in different stages and sectors, and more than 800 venture-backed startups are leveraging Burkland's fractional support today. For additional information, read The Smarter Startup and listen to all 100 podcast interviews featuring influential founders on Startup Success.

Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO, Accountancy, Tax, and HR provider, serving more than 800 venture-backed startups across the United States. SaaS, Healthcare, Fintech, Clean Energy, and Consumer startups rely on Burkland for smarter finance, accounting, People Operations, and tax guidance to grow with confidence. As a leader in market share in the industry, we pride ourselves on giving startups expertise that makes economic sense for all growth stages, ranging from Pre-Seed to Series C. Our on-demand CFOs, Accountants, People Partners, and Tax Experts give strategic guidance to ease a company's growing pains and provide insight to scale. Learn more at https://burklandassociates.com.

