Burkland Celebrates 150th Episode of Startup Success Podcast

"What Burkland has built, 150 episodes of honest, practical, founder-focused content, is exactly what the startup community needs. For me, this was a chance to help founders craft their story so they can walk into fundraising conversations ready to make the most of it," says Fudge. Post this

Burkland's Startup Success connects and expands a startup's network, offering conversations with thought leaders and practitioners who are passionate about ideas that work. Discussing culture and areas such as finance, fundraising, hiring, marketing, and more, the podcast has featured a diverse and compelling lineup of guests. Recent conversations include:

Mike Collins, Founder and CEO of Alumni Ventures: Venture Capital, Reimagined (Episode 136)

Marshall Hawks, author of Venture Debt Deals, Venture Debt: The Essential Guide for Founders (Episode 139)

Tony Jamous and Hadi Moussa of Oyster, When It's Time for Founders to Step Down as CEO (Episode 143)

Casey Woo, Founder of Operators Guild: Why Founders Need "Scalers" on Their Early Teams (Episode 142)

The 150th episode arrives at a pivotal moment for startups. AI continues to transform investor expectations and the market, making the competitive landscape more complex and putting more pressure on startup founders than ever.

"Every founder we work with is trying to figure out their burn rate, how to scale, how the market is changing, and where to focus their time. It's extremely stressful being a founder in today's fast-moving environment," says Kate Adams, Chief Growth Officer at Burkland and host of the Startup Success podcast. "Startup Success was created to bring the most relevant and actionable insights in the startup ecosystem directly to founders. Reaching 150 episodes is a testament to this podcast and our guests–that we are truly helping startup founders succeed."

For more than two decades, Burkland experts have been working with startups across many stages and sectors. For additional information, read The Smarter Startup and listen to all 150 podcast interviews featuring influential founders and investors on Startup Success.

About Burkland

Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO, Strategic Finance, Accounting, Tax, and HR provider supporting high-growth companies at every stage—from venture-backed startups to established small and medium-sized businesses. Delivering strategic financial and operational expertise since 2004, Burkland today serves more than 800 clients across the SaaS, AI, Healthcare, Fintech, Cleantech, and Consumer industries. Whether Pre-Seed, preparing for acquisition, or beyond, Burkland provides clarity, confidence, and strategic guidance to help companies grow intelligently. Learn more at https://burklandassociates.com and https://burkland.business/.

For media inquiries or further information, please visit Burkland's press page or contact Julie Fogerson at [email protected].

Media Contact

Julie Fogerson, Burkland, 1 4255033154, [email protected], https://burklandassociates.com/

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