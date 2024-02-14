Burkland Celebrates Founder Clients' Fundraising Success

"Our Burkland CFO was a true partner to me and the business," said Bob Kruse, Revelstoke CEO & Founder. Post this

Founders face significant obstacles during the first few years of launching and scaling their startup. Having support services in place from the beginning, such as CFO strategy, bookkeeping, tax advice, and People Operations helps founders focus where they need to—on building their product, team, and business.

"Our Burkland CFO was a true partner to me and the business," said Bob Kruse, Revelstoke CEO & Founder. "As a cofounder and CEO, this is a crucial dynamic to fully understand the state and health of the business plus instill confidence in my board and with my investors. Our CFO was instrumental as we scaled and throughout our complex acquisition."

A smart foundation is critical for companies of all sizes, yet having the right systems in place early is even more essential for a startup. In addition to helping secure funding, using strategic support services enables scalability. Intelligent systems make it possible for founders to seize emerging opportunities and pivot as needed, particularly when economic conditions are uncertain.

Burkland experts work with startups across a spectrum of industries, including SaaS, Healthcare, Consumer, Cleantech, and Fintech, focusing on helping founders succeed. For more information, founders should read "The Smarter Startup" blog, listen to the "Startup Success" podcast, and learn more about fractional services and offerings.

